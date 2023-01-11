It's a weekend of live jazz, trapeze artists and reenactments of the monumental Dillinger capture.

The Tucson Jazz Festival is back, as is the Zoppé Family Circus and Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress. What else? A literacy event at Mission Garden, séances, Lunar New Year, and it's the last weekend for the light show at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. ✨

Zoppé Family Circus

Zoppé Family Circus has made its way to Tucson's Mercado District, featuring Nino the Clown and a cast of seven generations of Zoppés. There are acrobatic acts, a trapeze artist and a ringmaster. The circus has been a January tradition in Tucson since 2011.

When: Select days through Jan. 22

Where: Mercado District, 125 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $25 for general admission, $45 for ringside

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$30 for adults and $18-$28 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

BEYOND Tucson

BEYOND Tucson began in 2012 following the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting when "family members of slain congressional aide Gabe Zimmerman saw an opportunity to not only pay tribute to their son and the other victims, but to provide meaningful activities for community members to reconnect with each other while participating in health-related outdoor activities," BEYOND's website says. This year, BEYOND Tucson will be hosting a number of hikes and runs to take place over the course of a week.

When: Now through Jan. 14

Where: Several locations

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Poetry Reading by Roberto Tejada

Head to The University of Arizona Poetry Center for a reading by Roberto Tejada, the recipient of 2021's John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship in Poetry.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Also available to be live-streamed.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of blues, jazz and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This week, check out Gabriel Ayala!

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 12-14; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

From Jan. 12-22, 16 films will be screened as part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. Ten of the films will be screened in person, and all will be available to screen virtually.

When: Jan. 12-22

Where: Most of the in-person screenings will be at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $12 for a single film, $60 for six films, $120 for all films

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Jazz Festival

This year's HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival features its biggest lineup yet with more than 80 musicians set to perform styles from modern jazz to old school.

When: Jan. 13-22

Where: Several locations

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 for trivia; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 for bingo

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Head to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center for an afternoon of Chinese performances. You can also purchase food and gifts while you're there.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Popover Battle

It's the battle of the popovers! Attendees will get to try a plate from any of the contestants, and three judges will pick the winners to earn a cash prize. There will also be the "dance till you drop" Ironman Pow Wow Competition, in which a performer from the community will select the winners. The event is hosted by the Native Music Coalition, featuring contestants who are tribe members and Native American vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Big Read: Literacy Event at Mission Garden

This upcoming literacy event held at Mission Garden will surround the "power of storytelling and poetry to transmit national histories and spark imagination." It's a day of books, speakers, readings, signings, giveaways and youth activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Art on the Lake Festival

Experience art in Sahuarita! You'll have the chance to shop local artwork and enjoy interactive art activities, such as a community chalk mural competition. There will also be live music and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mineral Madness

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting Mineral Madness, complete with hands-on family-friendly activities and lots of minerals and gems for you to shop. Geology and fossil activity stations will also be set up around the museum grounds where kids will be able to collect rocks and fossils of their own.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free to attend with museum admission, which is $24.95 for Arizona residents, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Nosh Pop-Up Market

Local bakery Nosh is hosting a pop-up artisan market, featuring at least 18 vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Nosh, 4695 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Natural Wonder Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is unveiling its newest exhibit featuring nature photography by local and international artists. There will be drinks and snacks!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Saturdays at The Garden Kitchen

Every second Saturday, The Garden Kitchen hosts a community wellness event, featuring a group physical activity, a cooking demo with in-season produce, and a gardening workshop.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Collage with Spark Project Collective

Use magazines to create a collage based around all your New Year's resolutions.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will take you along the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn about Tucson history and see historic buildings.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25, pre-registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in January

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling: gala edition! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Dillinger Days

A fire that broke out at Hotel Congress in 1934 led to the capture of the infamous Dillinger gang. Each year, the hotel puts on Dillinger Days with reenactments of the capture, vintage cars and live music.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. There will also be a Dillinger Speakeasy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Dillinger Days are free to attend; the speakeasy is $15.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chingona Arizona's Birthday Party

Local shop Chingona Arizona is turning 1 year old this month! To celebrate, the shop is throwing a party with live music, food (lemonade from Viri Viri Bomb Bomb and tacos from Taco Stop), and freebies with any $20 purchase.

When: 11 a.m. to. 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Chingona Arizona, 412 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Mezcal y Medicina

Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz will be at Exo Roast Co. this weekend for a special presentation and book signing. Exo will feature a recipe tasting from Ruiz's book "Earth Medicines." Mezcal will also be featured and other drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Exo Roast Co., 196 W. Simpson St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Reserve your spot online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Southside Pathways Cleanup

Southside Pathways, part of the Sunnyside Foundation, are events to clean bike boulevards and parks. This weekend, the event focuses on Willie Blake Community Park and the Pinal Bicycle Boulevard. Bring your own reusable water bottle!

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Willie Blake Community Park, 3525 S. Naco Vista

Cost: Free to attend. To volunteer, email communityinvestmentfund@sunnysidefoundation.org.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free movie screenings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Loft Cinema will screen two movies for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Catch a showing of "Black Panther" in the afternoon, followed by "Selma" in the evening.

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Black Panther." 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Selma."

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.