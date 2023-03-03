We love spring for a lot of reasons. It's the perfect time to dine on the patio of your favorite restaurant. Wildflowers start popping up, adding a splash of color to our desert landscape.

And then there are the events — the Fourth Avenue Street Fair, the Agave Heritage Festival, Made In Tucson Market, Pima County Fair. The list truly goes on.

Mark your calendars, y'all. Festival season has arrived.

TMA Spring Artisans Market

The annual Spring Artisans Market at the Tucson Museum of Art features over 100 local makers showing off their creations, from candles and pottery to jewelry and photography.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Festival of Books

Book lovers, it's almost the best time of year: the 14th annual Tucson Festival of Books is back! Find 300 authors, 300 presentations and 200 vendors at this year's book fest.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Pisces- and Virgo-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson

Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from jewelry to yard art to resin crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention

Put on your best Western-style steampunk garb and head over to the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention, which has taken place since 2011. You'll find entertainment, panels, workshops, games and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $43 and up for convention passes for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Swing Festival

Join the Arizona Swing Cats for their second annual Tucson Swing Festival! There will be three nights of live music, lessons, competition prizes, panels and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.; and Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: $110 for a full pass, $60 for a party pass

Visit the event page for more information.

Alma Verde Mercado

Local artist The Serene Essentials is hosting an all-vegan market at Del Cielo Tamal, featuring local vendors, vegan snacks, live music and flash tattoos. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of Del Cielo's new in-house market that will offer grab-and-go items like salsas and tortillas.

When: 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Del Cielo Tamal, 3073 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners

Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: 3809 E. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival

Dubbed "Honor the Earth: Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival," this event is a celebration of Indigenous art, music, culture and resistance. You'll find performances, food vendors, environmental organizations and artists.

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.

When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.

Visit the event page for more information.

SARSEF Community STEM Expo

Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

2023 March Hoppiness

It's beer fest time. Button Brew House is hosting March Hoppiness with more than a dozen local breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and food truck Haus of Brats.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door, includes a March Hoppiness glass and six 9-ounce beer/cider pours, 4-ounce wine pours and/or 1.5-ounce spirit pours. Additional pours are $5 each.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival

Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

WineDown with Wildlife

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its second annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $30 designated driver tickets, $55 general admission tickets. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Founders' Day

It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from 120+ local artisans. Food trucks will be onsite, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit event page for more information.

Hotel Congress Record Fair

Fans of vinyl, this one's for you! Hotel Congress and Desert Island Records are hosting a record fair this March, featuring record dealers and local DJs.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is putting together another market in March! The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Celebrate more than 300 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. There will be food trucks, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: East Seventh Street, west of North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus enjoy bites from food vendors and hear the sounds of local musicians.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

EGGstravaganza with Tucson Parks and Rec

Celebrate Easter early with Tucson Parks and Recreation! Enjoy egg hunts, music, games and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Egg hunts are at various times, organized by age. See the full schedule for details.

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Mart

Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. The vendor list has yet to be announced for this year's art mart but stay tuned!

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Fair

SAYF Pima County is hosting a family-friendly festival at Reid Park! You'll find jumping castles, face painting, games, crafts, giveaways and food.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Baja Beer Festival

Head to the seventh annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: $45-65, or $15 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid-friendly water zone and more. A drone show will close out the night.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Lost Barrio and Himmel Park area in midtown Tucson. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is back for another year of student workshops, competitions and concerts. The goal of the conference is to "promote awareness and foster traditional values of mariachi music and baile folklórico."

When: April 19-23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 31st Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world. Stay tuned for the film lineup!

When: April 19-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets were $10+ in 2022

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Concerts this year include Lil Jon, Uncle Kracker, Jeremy Camp, Ginuwine, and more.

When: April 20-30

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $7. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature at this festival hosted by Children's Museum Tucson. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives. Past markets have featured more than 40 vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to stained glass and candles.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features workshops, tastings, lectures, a dinner and more.

When: April 27-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

12th Anniversary Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 12th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks, games and live music.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblos del Maíz

This festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of Maíz. Last year's events included a free block party, a photography exhibit, a dinner experience and more.

When: May 4-7

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.