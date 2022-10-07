From an insect festival to free museum days to kid-friendly activities, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 45 events that are free to attend!

Tucson Meet Yourself

This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (no performances between 2-5 p.m.). 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to watch performances and demonstrations, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Screening of "Lightyear"

Presented by Cats After Dark in partnership with The Loft Cinema is this free outdoor screening of "Lightyear." Bring your own seating!

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to listen to live music, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon

Head to Mount Lemmon Ski Valley's last Oktoberfest celebration of the season. There will be German beer, food, music and a dance floor, plus kid-friendly games. Note: Dogs are not allowed.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9

Where: 10300 Ski Run Road in Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Big Sing

Tucson Big Sing is a community-wide sing-along for all ages held at Reid Park. The program includes lots of familiar songs like "Amazing Grace," "Hey Jude" and "Sweet Caroline."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Children's Museum Tucson is partnering with the University of Arizona College of Humanities Africana Studies Department for the debut of Cuentacuentos, which will showcase live storytellers where children can "learn about diverse cultures using rich storytelling traditions, visual arts and hands-on activities."

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Animal Faire

Animals, both family pets and the stuffed variety, can get a special blessing at St. Philip’s in the Hills’ Animal Faire. In addition to the blessing, there will be free microchips from the Pima Animal Care Center, a demonstration from the Pima County Sheriff’s K-9 team, therapy pets, animals for adoptions and a hawk on display. There will also be kid-friendly activities such as face painting, a clay class, a drawing class and a roving magician.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: St. Philip’s in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around trucks, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Insect Festival

Back for its 10th year, the Arizona Insect Festival, which is hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology, hopes to "encourage understanding of our local insects." There will be interactive exhibits and chances to learn about insect research that takes place at the UA. Food trucks will be onsite.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: ENR2 building on UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Oct. 9; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Oct. 28.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Oct. 9 event page or the Oct. 28 event page for more information.

Downtown Lecture Series on Sexualities

The University of Arizona's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting four different lectures at Fox Tucson Theatre, all surrounding the subject of sexualities, "exploring the complex ways that gender and sexuality shape our lives, from the intimate to the institutional."

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-26, plus Tuesday, Nov. 1

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Screening of "The Wizard of Oz"

As part of The Loft Cinema's upcoming Loft Film Fest, the theater is hosting an outdoor screening of "The Wizard of Oz" at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Membrillo Fest

Make a visit to Tucson's Mission Garden for Membrillo Fest, which also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a demonstration on how to make cajeta de membrillo, a chat with local muralist Ignacio Garcia about his art, talks about mesquite, a book signing with Gary Paul Nabhan and a story time with children's author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford. You'll also be able to purchase quince empanadas, mesquite flour and quince jam. Plus, this fest is running at the same time as Mission Garden's monthly Traditional O'odham Agriculture event!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Tree Fest 2022

This upcoming festival is a celebration of all things trees, in addition to the city's Tucson Million Trees initiative, hosted by Mayor Regina Romero, the City of Tucson and Tucson Clean and Beautiful. There will be exhibitors, demonstrators, vendors and entertainment.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barnum Hill area at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Aqua Pumpkin Patch

It's a pumpkin patch — poolside! Kids 17 and under can plunge into what's being described as an aqua pumpkin patch, then paint and decorate the pumpkin they pick. Kiddos in diapers must wear tight-fitting waterproof pants over a swim diaper.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, limited spots available. Call 520-791-5643 to register.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ganbatte Tucson

Head to this anime-themed outdoor Halloween event that's set to feature a trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt, raffles, and anime and K-pop vendors. The first 200 attendees in cosplay will get a free sticker!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Author talk with Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Pima County Public Library's LGBTQ+ Services Committee is closing its 2022 author talk series with a discussion with poet, children's book author and novelist Benjamin Alire Sáenz. There will be an interview, Q&A session and a book signing.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Tucson High Magnet School's Tech Mall, 400 N. Second Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest, prepare and eat native beans, seeds and berries. You'll see a live cooking demo and get to taste free samples. There will also be story time and activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Vibez

Head to this event for a day of music, food, a car show and shopping. There will be a mini skateboard ramp, arcade games and live art by graffiti artists.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event, presented by Elle Boutique, that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a DJ.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: The L Offices North, 1860 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from Good Trouble, a '60s, '70s and '80s class rock cover band. There will also be a Halloween Treat Trail for kids, so come in costume! Plus, food trucks will be onsite. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

United Way Days of Caring

Join this giant two-day community volunteer event hosted by United Way. Projects include clean-ups, painting, buffelgrass pulls, outreach and more.

When: Oct. 21-22

Where: Various locations.

Cost: Free to volunteer, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Sixth Avenue Block Painting Party

Living Streets Alliance, the organization behind the popular Cyclovia event, is hosting a block painting party! Artist Yu Yu Shiratori will be painting a mural, plus there will be DJs, food trucks and kid-friendly activities. Dress to get messy if you plan to help paint!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: South Sixth Avenue between 12th and 13th streets

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash

Tucson Parks and Recreation is throwing the upcoming Boo Bash, a family-friendly Halloween party where you'll find carnival games, trunk-or-treating, a costume parade and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Lincoln Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"SHE Talks!" Heritage, Home and Memory in Mission Garden

At this event, presented by Arizona Foundation for Women, attendees will tour Mission Garden and learn about medicinal herbs and sustainable gardening.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, registration required. Space is limited! This event is for adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant in a Pumpkin Kids Class

Kids can plant a flower in a pumpkin at this upcoming class at Harlow Gardens. This event is suggested for ages 4-10 years old.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stacks Book Club

Stacks Book Club, an online shop that also does in-person pop-ups, is hosting a book discussion at Dillinger Brewing Company. The book of discussion is TJ Klune's "The House in the Cerulean Sea."

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bear Wallow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Sunset Trailhead parking lot, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Head to Bawker Bawker Cider for drag queen bingo, hosted by Roxi Starr.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information.

BoardConnect Event

Looking to learn more about local nonprofits? At this event, community members will be able to meet with more than 30 local nonprofits and learn about the organizations' various volunteer opportunities.

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance. Space is limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sky Bar Halloween Parties

Celebrate Halloween at Sky Bar with two different parties. The first, on Oct. 28, will include "Harry Potter" trivia, live music, a costume contest, drink specials and a show that features glass walking, stunts, magic and burlesque. Come Oct. 29, enjoy drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest where the grand prize is two tickets to the upcoming Dusk Music Festival.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28; The Saturday, Oct. 29 party starts at 9 p.m. and the costume contest begins at midnight.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Both parties are free to attend, bring money for drinks. The Oct. 28 event allows ages 18 and up until 9:30 p.m. After that, the event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the Oct. 28 event page or the Oct. 29 event page for more information.

Alfie Museum Trick-or-Treat

Go trick-or-treating at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum! If you're wearing a costume, you'll get free admission to the museum and the most creative costume will win a prize.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free admission if you're wearing a costume

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat at the Y

This family-friendly event held at the Northwest YMCA will feature a haunted house, games and trunk-or-treating. Don't forget to wear your costume!

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Around Speedway near Sixth and First avenues. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s vs. '00s Halloween Party

Head to this dance party on Halloween, where a DJ will be spinning music from the '90s and '00s. There will also be a '90s- and '00s-themed costume contest, plus throwback video games, drink specials, Halloween candy and photo ops.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.