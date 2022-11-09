'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.

What else? The Loft Cinema will be screening dog-themed short videos, there's a hockey and beer event at the Tucson Convention Center, several activities through Tucson Modernism Week, lots of shopping opportunities from local artists to antiques ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Tucson Modernism Week

The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation is hosting Tucson Modernism Week, creating "intimate opportunities to explore our regions and community's shared 20th-century heritage." The week includes several events including a visit to the Ignite Sign Art Museum after hours, tours of historic spaces, a cocktail party and a lecture.

When: Now through Nov. 13

Where: Several locations

Cost: Price depends on the event. See the event page for information on individual activities.

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Fall Festival

The Santa Cruz River Farmers Market is throwing a festival to celebrate the community that has supported it through the last 15 years. Check out community organizations and demonstrations, live music and free cotton candy!

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Celebrate the holiday season at Children’s Museum Tucson

Feeling creative? Bring the family to decorate a one-of-a-kind gingerbread house and help support the Museum! Group ticket for 4 includes one pre-made house and all the candy and icing for decorating.

Tucson Comedy Arts Festival

Enjoy four days of comedy with Tucson Improv Movement's Tucson Comedy Arts Festival. On the schedule: nine comedy shows and five improv workshops.

When: Nov. 10-12

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Shows are $7, or $20 for a festival pass. Workshops are $20-$30.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market, now in a new space!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Celebrate the Holidays with Broadway in Tucson!

The world’s greatest entertainers unite for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production — A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, two performances only! Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller this December for one night only.

Tucson Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

Find all kinds of sewing, quilting, crafting and needle-art supply exhibits at this festival. There will be free demonstrations and daily drawings for prizes.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 10-11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Holiday Harvest Food Drive returns Nov. 10!

The 94.9 MIXfm Holiday Harvest Food Drive will be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations all day long to support the Community Food Bank! Plus, monetary donations will be matched thanks to Tucson Electric Power.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of classic rock and Irish music this week at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. On Thursday, catch classic rock band Blondie All Over. Come Sunday, Tucson Irish Sessions will take the stage.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover, reservations recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Super Gay Party Machine

Get tickets to Super Gay Party Machine, a queer dance party featuring music and performances.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 before midnight, $2 after midnight. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for another year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include Griz, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant. There are more than a dozen musicians on the lineup, plus you can check out food, art, shops and yard games while you're there.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $129. Single-day tickets start at $70.

Visit the event page for more information.

Playground's Grand Reopening

After closing in 2020, Playground Bar & Lounge is officially reopening. The grand reopening party is set for this Friday, where you'll be able to check out the new food and drinks on the menu and enjoy music from a DJ.

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, VIP line is $20. Bring money for food and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats ... while surrounded by cats!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only. If you're 21 and up, you can bring your own drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Artist Reception at Yume Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson is hosting an open reception for Elizabeth Sanjuan's photo exhibit, "Hokkaido: Silent Snow." The exhibit will be at Yume through December, but Friday's reception will feature the "chance to discuss the exhibit with the artist and see the exhibit first hand."

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Balloon Fest 2022

MHC Healthcare's Balloon Fest is back for its fourth year. Enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, 30 food trucks, drinks, live music, jumping castles, a classic car show, and a fireworks display.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MHC Healthcare Marana, 13395 N. Marana Main St.

Cost: $10, kids ages 6 and under get in for free

Visit the event page for more information.

VailFest

Head to this family-friendly festival featuring at least eight food trucks, a corn hole tournament, inflatable obstacle courses, a petting zoo, a zipline, mechanical bull riding, music, and a silent auction.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is putting together a foodie event that is set to feature samplings of Mexican food from local restaurants including El Taco Rustico, El Chinito Gordo and La Estrella Bakery. There will also be live performances and music.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, including Arizona Poppy owner Rosie Crocker, and features more than 40 vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to stained glass and candles.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Barista del Barrio Fall Mall

Tucson favorite Barista del Barrio is hosting a market! Find nearly two dozen local vendors selling creations like soap, shaped crayons, jewelry and ceramics.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Barista del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Paper Airplane Fly-off

Kids ages 6-14 can compete in the Great Paper Airplane Fly-off by making and throwing their paper airplane to see whose goes the farthest.

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Hockey and Hops

Love hockey? Love beer? The Tucson Roadrunners are hosting Hockey and Hops, in which attendees can get 12 beer tastings and a ticket to the hockey game.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12-26

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Camp Night

Go camping at the International Wildlife Museum!...sort of. The museum will have camping activities set up throughout the grounds, including marshmallow shooters, crafts, a nature trail scavenger hunt, and games. Kids ages 9 and up can learn how to build a campfire and tie a knot, while also trying their hand at archery. There will be a trail mix bar, hot dogs and s'mores.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $15. Reservations are required by Nov. 10.

Visit the event page for more information.

Truly Nolen Community Car Show

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Truly Nolen is bringing back its car show. You'll see Truly Nolen cars, in addition to entries from local car clubs.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Truly Nolen Training Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving Wine Pairing

The folks at 5 Points Market & Restaurant picked five wines that pair well with a Thanksgiving dinner, and you'll have the chance to try each of them!

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: 5 Points Market & Restaurant, 756 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Gardening Workshop

Learn about winter gardening and winter crops this Saturday at Mission Garden. Topics include heritage farming, irrigation, soil preparation, crop rotations, and more. Attendees will get to take home seeds! When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane Cost: $60, some scholarship positions available. Email dena@missiongarden.org for more information. Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, ranch tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; see the full schedule of activities online

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art after Dark with local arts groups. This month, the guests are Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, in addition to a storyteller from the University of Arizona.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Grayscale Photography Exhibition

Celebrate grayscale at this upcoming photo exhibition. Opening night is this Saturday, with snacks and drinks!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. several Fridays and Saturdays in November. Dates are subject to change.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around classics, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12-19

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will teach you Tucson history as you walk down the Turquoise Trail.

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25, pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Back again this fall is the Mercado Flea, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival

Dog lovers, this one's for you. Watch a compilation of dog-themed short videos, all while supporting local nonprofit Handi-Dogs.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. There's a silent auction and raffle beginning at 5 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Cranksgiving Food Drive

Cranksgiving is part food drive, part bike ride, part scavenger hunt. Here's how it works: participants will receive a list of stores and items and will then begin their ride, shopping for the food drive along the way. When the afternoon rolls around, participants will meet back at Trek Bicycle to tally up points for prizes determined in categories like time taken for the ride and the weight of the items purchased.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, 7645 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to participate, bring money for the food drive

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Rozet Nursery and Espressoul's 1-year Anniversary

Happy birthday to plant nursery Rozet Nursery and coffee truck Espressoul Cafe! At their birthday bash this weekend, find Persian food, mocktails, live music, dancers and a plant raffle. Proceeds benefit Owl & Panther and Iskashitaa Refugee Network.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15 for adults, kids enter for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pottery Firing Demonstration

This Sunday, Tohono O'odham potter Reuben Naranjo will demonstrate how he fires his pottery. According to the Presidio Museum, Naranjo learned pottery from his grandmother, eventually making his first pot at age 12.

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: 46 S. Palomas Ave.

Cost: $30, pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.