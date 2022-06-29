It's almost July, Tucson!

Summer might slow things down a bit in the Old Pueblo, but there's still plenty to do in the area. In July, check out Fourth of July events, free movie screenings, local markets, night experiences at museums and zoos, a kitten baby shower, a sorbet and cider flight, and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Looking for events happening June 30? Check out Tie Dye Thursday at Bawker Bawker, a donut and beer pairing at 1912 Brewing Co., Wine Thursday at The Century Room, and Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Looney Tunes" Outdoor Screening

Head to Himmel Park for lawn games and a free outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes," thanks to The Loft Cinema. You Sly Dog and Sito's Fresh Market will be there!

When: Festivities begin 6 p.m. Friday, July 1. Movie begins 8 p.m.

Where: North side of Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's cat-themed events in July, including a comedy show, bingo, trivia and yoga.

When: Comedy show is 7 p.m. Friday, July 1. Bingo is 6 p.m. Sundays, July 3, 17 and 31. Trivia is 7 p.m. Fridays, July 8 and 22. Yoga is 10 a.m. Sundays, July 10 and 24.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Various prices, some events may require advanced registration or have age restrictions

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 2 for Mainly Murals; 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9 for Turquoise Trail; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 for Barrio Viejo; 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 16 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 23 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Various locations, see the website for meeting points

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson on July 2. This event is for ages 21 and up. Don't forget to check out the venue's clear bag policy!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16 per general admission ticket

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest 2022

Check out 10 days of free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways. Among the 10 movies: "Sonic The Hedgehog," "Abominable" and "The Addams Family."

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, July 2 and July 16

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie-Dye Party at Spark Project Collective

The Spark Project Collective is hosting a tie-dye night at their events center. They'll supply the dye, rubber bands and bags and all you'll have to do is bring whatever 100% cotton items you wish to dye.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 2

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

Marana's Fourth of July festivities include a kid zone, splash pad, more than 30 food trucks, a car show, games, inflatables, music and more. Bring your own chairs! The fireworks show ends the night at 9 p.m.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Antique & Vintage Fair

Check out more than 100 vendors, drink specials and food trucks at this antique and vintage fair.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 3

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and live entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fireworks at Casino del Sol

Casino del Sol is celebrating its 28th anniversary with a free fireworks display.

When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Where: AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night: July shows

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, July 3 and July 17

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Indoor Artisan Market

This artisan market hosted by the Spark Project Collective features small businesses that make handmade creations such as paintings, jewelry, baked goods, toys and more.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for goodies!

Visit the event page for more information.

City of Tucson Fourth of July celebration

Weather permitting, the City of Tucson will launch its annual fireworks show from "A" Mountain on the Fourth of July. The Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B, on the west side of the TCC, will be open to view the show. There will be food trucks! See more viewing locations here.

When: Parking Lot B at the TCC opens at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. Food trucks will be onsite at 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side. See viewing locations here.

Cost: Free to watch the fireworks; some lots may charge a fee.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth of July with Oro Valley

Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with live entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities such as inflatables, crafts and lawn games. Due to supply chain issues, there won't be any fireworks at the end of the night but a laser light show instead.

When: 5-9:15 p.m. Monday, July 4

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

IndepenDANCE Party

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the MSA Annex with DJ Herm and Flam Chen fire and stilt dancers. Food trucks will be available, plus drinks from the annex's own Westbound. A portion of ticket sales will go to Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom.

When: 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 4

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Sahuarita with live music, a car show, a parade and food trucks. The night ends with a laser show and fireworks. Bring chairs and blankets!

When: 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 4

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

"Parks and Rec" Trivia Night

Test your knowledge in all things "Parks and Rec" at this trivia night. It's free to play, but Crooked Tooth asks that you buy a drink or two!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to arrive by 6 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting Water Wednesdays to help kiddos cool down with water fun in the courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through August

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art on the first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities that "explore the dichotomy of how one sees themselves and how others see you," plus music and a cash bar serving beer, wine and vegan desserts. You can also purchase an aura photo reading!

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in the Park

Check out movies in the park, thanks to Cox Communications. July showings include "Jungle Cruise" and "Luca," in addition to performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the movies start.

When: 6 p.m. for activities. The movies begin 7:45 p.m. Fridays, July 8 and 22.

Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least six different food trucks. There will also be vendors selling crafts, jewelry and handmade decor.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten shower

You've heard of baby showers, but what about kitten showers? Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is expecting kittens! From July 5-30, the shelter is having a "kitten monsoon," featuring adoption discounts. On Saturday, July 9, there will be a kitten shower and kick-off party. If you purchase a kitty gift from their Amazon wishlist, you get a free raffle ticket! There will be family-friendly games and treats available to purchase.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 9 and 23

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 Brewing's 7th Anniversary

1912 Brewing Co. is turning 7! Their anniversary party will feature new Latin-inspired brews, food from Daniela's Cooking and The Blacktop Grill, and a special treat from Chef Travis Peters of The Parish and The Delta.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month, Groundworks will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

For three nights in July, volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturdays, July 9, 16 and 30

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around modern muscle cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Literacy Celebration

This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy and desert activities, the animated short movie "The Gruffalo," storytimes, and a sing-and-dance-along. The event is a celebration of literacy, as well as a remembrance of the late Byrd Baylor.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: Sunday, July 10 and Friday, July 29.

Where: Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St., for the July 10 ride. El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, for the July 29 ride.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, July 10 and 24 for Mezcal Sundays. Thursdays, July 14 and 28 for Wine Thursdays.

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Food Truck Roundup at Northminster Presbyterian Church

Northminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a food truck roundup with vendors including Empanadas El Dominicano, DC Jumbie and Kleezy's Kitchen.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13-20

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Hub Sorbet and Cider Flight Night at Bawker Bawker Cider

Join Bawker Bawker Cider at this gluten-free and vegan event. The local cider house is teaming up with Hub Ice Cream Parlor to pair up ciders and sorbets. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $25 per person, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. July's schedule includes "Holes" and "DOA."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, July 15 and 22

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about greywater and conservation, plus enjoy bilingual story time and a scavenger hunt, and build your own tippy tap. Bring any sturdy gallon jugs you may have at home for your tippy tap!

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Check out about 25 local vendors at this upcoming market, including handmade art, jewelry, treats and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Lady Bits: Women's Standup Showcase

The Screening Room is hosting a women's standup comedy showcase. Read about the performers here!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. This class is for people ages 14 and up.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

El Be Goods is putting on a local market at The Royal Room, currently set to feature a dozen vendors and artists.

When: Sunday, July 17

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Enjoy 45 minutes of yoga surrounded by kittens! Make sure to bring your yoga mat and water.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Tome Gnome Summer Social

Meet the folks behind Tucson Tome Gnome, a group of best friends who share their love of reading with the community by hiding free books around the city once a month, at this Summer Social. There will be free snacks and a cash bar!

When: Doors at 5 p.m., program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Head to MOCA for free, where galleries will be open late and there will be food, free beer from Barrio Brewing Co., and music by KXCI Community Radio DJs.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Family Fun Night

Families can attend this free event that will feature food, crafts, board games, video games, pool, foosball, ping pong and a basketball tournament.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Call 520-791-3247 to register by July 15, the first 20 families will be accepted.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event with live music, dances, food trucks, raffles and backpack giveaways for kids.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Karaoke and Cats

This isn't any ordinary karaoke. It features kittens! From noon to 3 p.m., Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary will have adoptable cats at the Spark Project Collective Events Center. Then, karaoke kicks off 5-8 p.m.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

National Day of the Cowboy

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation. The celebration is set to include western demonstrations, food, vendors and tours of the 145-year-old ranch.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23

Where: Empire Ranch Headquarters, East Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, vendors and the gift shop

Visit the event page for more information.

Dog Day at AZ Hops and Vines

Bring your furry friend to Sonoita's AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be contests, games, an auction, DJ music and wine. The event will help raise money for Passion 4 Paws.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Beach Party Palooza

This beach-themed party includes four beer tastings, live music from two bands and raffles. The "beachiest" outfit wins a prize! A portion of the proceeds benefit veterans in need.

When: 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 25

Where: Firetruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $15 online, $20 (cash only) at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

"Harry Potter" Trivia Night

Test your knowledge in all things "Harry Potter" at this trivia night. It's free to play, but Crooked Tooth asks that you buy a drink or two!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to arrive by 6 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Just Between Friends Back to School Sale

Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more. Interested in selling your items? Click here.

When: General admission days are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

Where: Former Stein Mart, 4881 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online. Early access tickets are available for a cost.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Fans of "The Greatest Showman" can head to Fox Tucson Theatre for a sing-along version of the movie with on-screen lyrics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$10

Visit the event page for more information.

Luau at the Winery

Head to this luau at AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be roasted pig, dancers, live music, a Hawaiian shirt contest and wine slushes.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.