When the temperatures vault into triple digits, spending the day outside can sound miserable. Luckily, Tucson has plenty of indoor attractions where kids can play, explore and learn, all while staying cool.
Here are four places to check out this summer:
1. Explore the universe at Flandrau
Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus, where families can spend the afternoon exploring hands-on exhibits before cooling off beneath the stars.
Check out the museum’s newest exhibit, Mysteries of the Cosmos: Life in Our Universe, which explores one of science's biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe? You can also catch one of Flandrau’s planetarium shows for an even more immersive experience.
Where: 1601 E University Blvd.
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2. Spend the day at the Children's Museum Tucson
It’s hard to run out of things to do at the Children's Museum.
From climbing structures and pretend play to art activities and interactive exhibits, there's plenty to keep little ones busy for hours.
Where: 200 S. Sixth Ave.
3. Race down the slides at Slick City
Who says the fun has to stop once you grow up?
Slick City Tucson is filled with towering dry slides in all shapes and sizes, so kids can spend hours trying out each one. Better yet, many of the attractions are designed for all ages, meaning parents can race their kids down the slides and join in on the adventure instead of watching from the sidelines. Sounds like a win-win for the family.
Where: 7255 E. Broadway Suite 101
4. Let them climb and play at Wild Katz
Wild Katz Children’s Adventure Playground is another great spot for younger kids to get out of the house.
The indoor playground is filled with climbing structures, obstacle courses and play areas where children can explore while parents relax nearby. It’s a simple way to spend a few hours without worrying about the summer heat.
They have special hours for kids ages 5 and under every day from 9 to 10 a.m. and are open Sundays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 4629 E. Speedway
Bonus: Beat the heat after sunset
Not every summer adventure has to happen while the sun’s still out.
Several Tucson attractions offer special evening hours throughout the season, including Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Chillin at the Chul at Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens, and Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo. Once the sun starts to set, these events are a fun way to enjoy some of Tucson's favorite attractions without battling the midday heat.