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When the temperatures vault into triple digits, spending the day outside can sound miserable. Luckily, Tucson has plenty of indoor attractions where kids can play, explore and learn, all while staying cool.

Here are four places to check out this summer:

1. Explore the universe at Flandrau

Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus, where families can spend the afternoon exploring hands-on exhibits before cooling off beneath the stars.

Check out the museum’s newest exhibit, Mysteries of the Cosmos: Life in Our Universe, which explores one of science's biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe? You can also catch one of Flandrau’s planetarium shows for an even more immersive experience.

Where: 1601 E University Blvd.

2. Spend the day at the Children's Museum Tucson

It’s hard to run out of things to do at the Children's Museum.

From climbing structures and pretend play to art activities and interactive exhibits, there's plenty to keep little ones busy for hours.

Where: 200 S. Sixth Ave.

3. Race down the slides at Slick City

Who says the fun has to stop once you grow up?