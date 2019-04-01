Check out all the free stuff happening in Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita — concerts, museums, movies, festivals, egg hunts and more.
Free Day at TMA
Join the Tucson Museum of Art for an evening of poetry and creativity featuring three site-specific performances by Raquel Gutiérrez, letterpress demonstrations by Tanline Printing and live music by Karima Walker. Sweet treats and cash bar will be available too.
Where: Thursday, April 4, 5-8 p.m.
When: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free
Prince of Egypt at the Loft
Watch a DreamWorks animated story of Moses, who frees the Jews from Egyptian slavery. Pre-show activities will be hosted by Mildred and Dildred at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Cyclovia Tucson is BACK (Sponsored)
Cyclovia Tucson will debut a new route April 7 — connecting Banner—University Medicine to the Warehouse Arts District and #CorbettPorch at Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street. Enjoy Tucson from a new perspective. Walk your dog, roller skate, blow bubbles. Have fun because during Cyclovia, the streets are yours!
Visit cycloviatucson.org to check out all the activities along the route.
Where: Banner-University Medicine to the Warehouse Arts District, a 3-mile route
When: Sunday, April 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Banner-University Medicine to the Warehouse Arts District, a 3-mile route
Concert Series: Saguaro Sunset Trio
The Saguaro Sunset Trio will be strumming their acoustics to bring you the best folk and bluegrass music. Visit the market and the kids activity zone.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Friday, April 5, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids Concert Series: Jackie Rabbit Lives in the Desert
Take your kids for a festive concert with Jackie Rabbit, his sister and their desert adventures. Plus, you might get to meet the author, John Messing.
Where: Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free, but bring your own chairs. Limited seating is available.
Tucson Art in the Park
Ballet Rincon and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's Education Department are teaming up to present Art in the Park. Enjoy a afternoon of youth-based performance art and art making. To make it even better, they will also have family activities, interactive demos and food trucks.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids to Park Day & Free Fun Fitness 5k
Cruise to Marana for a full day of fitness and fun. The Fitness Fun Run is a 2.5-mile course and the Salpointe High School drum line will be there cheering for the little runners. Race starts at 8:30 a.m. and check-in opens at 7:30 a.m.
The Kids to Park potion of the event will have face painters, balloon twister, inflatables and more. Kids to Park event starts at 9 a.m.
Splash pad will be open for the season, so bring a swim suit, sunscreen and water shoes. Food will be available for purchase in case you get hungry.
Where: Gladden Farms Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, register here. Last day to registration for the event is April 4.
SculptureTucson Festival Show and Sale
See the largest outdoor sculpture show in Arizona at The SculptureTucson Festival. The festivities include more than 60 sculptors, talk with artists, art demos, music, performances and food trucks.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival
Celebrate folk music and traditions at this two-day family-friendly boot-kicking event. The Tucson Folk Festival takes place in Historic Downtown Tucson with six venues within walking distance of Jácome Plaza (corner of Stone and Pennington). The festival includes 120 musical acts, beer gardens, an instrument petting zoo, kids activities, songwriting competition finals and free music workshops.
Where: Jacome Plaza, 10 W. Pennington St.
When:
Saturday, April 6, noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday April 7, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Birdhouse at Home Depot
It's spring and it's time to give your feathered friends a place to lay their eggs. Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Apr 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember to bring wipes and a empty box to take your painted house home.
Costumed Picnic Party at Valley of the Moon
Kids get to dress up as their favorite magical creature, animal or whatever for this party. Remember to bring a blanket and a lunch for you and your little magical creature.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music in Marana
Watch the sunset and enjoy a little bit of country music from Caiden Brewer. Be sure to bring a blanket or chair for lounging and if you're hungry, food will be available at the event for purchase.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
To Wong Foo and You Sly Dog
See what kind of trouble three drag queens get into as they fumble their way to Los Angeles for the Drag Queen of the Year award. You Sly Dog Food truck will be waiting outside in case you get hungry.
Where: Casa Video, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, plus free popcorn.
5th Annual Free STEM Festival
This year's theme is "How Things Work." More than 50 exhibitors will give you a look inside the objects we use every day and show the science, technology, engineering and mathematics behind it.
Kids will get plenty of chances to see and touch critters, friendly reptiles, caterpillars and cockroaches and even a butterfly tent you can sit in. Rockets and drones will soar over your head while you're peeking through solar telescopes and tasting some solar-cooked treats.
Where: Tucson Hebrew Academy, 3888 E. River Road
When: Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oh for the Love of Music in Oro Valley
Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Concert Series: Mr. Boogie Woogie
Mr. Boogie Woogie will have you dancing in your seat as he jams on the piano and sings you the blues.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, April 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to bring your chairs.
Free Mead Tasting at Caps and Corks
Stop by and get complimentary sampling of a variety of meads. After the sampling, take a seat and listen to Flatlander Jim perform some classics.
Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Friday, April 12, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Oro Valley: Our Legacy, Our Future
Oro Valley is celebrating its past, present and future with a special community event. There will be three bands playing live music, food vendors, kids' activities, horse demos, art vendors and representation from Oro Valley organizations and departments.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
The 8th Annual Great Paper Airplane Fly-Off
Up, up and away! Kids ages 6-14 are invited to put their paper airplane folding abilities to the test. Who will be the next paper plane champion?
Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for contestants and four guests, register here to save your spot.
Southern Arizona’s Mega Adoption Fair
Where: The West Hall of the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at TMA
Celebrate Earth Day at the Tucson Museum of Art with activities and music. Artist Patricia Carr Morgan will perform the final of three veil drops, concluding the performative element of her exhibition, Blue Tears. If you stick around, Mr. Nature's Music Garden will be performing at 1 pm.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
10th Birthday Party at Maynards
Put on you walking shoes on for a meet up at Maynards. Walkers will get to enjoy 25 bands and performers as they walk the two-mile route. As you make you way back, walk to Hotel Congress for the main stage performance and raffle prizes. If you get hungry, some tasty barbecue will be available for purchase.
Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, April 15, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Earth Day Festival at the Children's Museum
Discover different ways to help make the planet a healthier and green place to live. Learn about recycling, composting, gardening and don't miss the exhibitors and activities. Everyone is welcome inside the courtyard and the museum for more kid-centric activities.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: The event is free to attend and the museum admission is free all day.
Party for the Planet: Bike to the Zoo
Ride your bikes and tricycles to the zoo before noon and get free admission. The zoo will have themed activities, like anteater conservation, a climate change activity, plant raffle, animal presentations/encounters and more.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember to ride and park your bike inside the zoo before noon.
Laser Fun Day
Keep your "eyes" peeled for this event. The University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences will hold its ninth annual Laser Fun Day as SOCk, the official undergraduate and graduate student optics organization, brings the science of optics alive for all ages.
The optical science demos include cow eye dissections, IR cameras, interactive demos and our overwhelmingly popular laser maze. Featured topics are colors, lasers and high tech applications of optics.
Where: The University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences, 1630 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rango Screening at Las Milpitas Farm
Have you ever heard of a chameleon saving a town in the middle of the dessert? Well meet, Rango. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be there at 6:30 p.m.
This event is part of Science on Screen, an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, in partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Geronimo’s Revenge food trucks will be there at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Las Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane
When: Friday, April 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Movie in Marana: Peter Rabbit
Hoppity, hop! Sit under the stars and watch a fun animated movie with your friends and family. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair for you and the family during the movie.
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 7:15-8:40 p.m.
Cost: Free
4th Annual Tanque Verde Flow and Feast
Learn how you are connected to flowing desert creeks and discover ways you can help restore them through WMG's River Run Network. This event will also take you on creek walks, a catered dinner, craft beer, wine, live music and star gazing.
Where: N. Bonanza Ave. and E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free, register here.
Egg Hunt Events 🐰
Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park
Get your baskets ready for a ear-raising good time at the park. Family activities include music, games, inflatables, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. There will also be an adaptive egg hunt area for children with disabilities.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Easter Egg Hunt at Harlow Gardens
Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-10
Easter with the Bunnies
Join a egg-tastic Easter egg hunt at the Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson. The hunt and decoration station will open at 10 a.m. Bring a basket or ask for one (while supplies last). Cruise by and say "hi" to the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for free photos.
Bonus! Adults get in on the fun too with a free lunch at 11 a.m. and a egg hunt at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find discounts on licensed H-D merchandise.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lil' Kickers Easter Egg Hunt
Get your cotton tail in gear and hunt for eggs indoors. The afternoon will be filled with egg hunts at two different fields for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. Lil' Kickers will have raffles, golden eggs, games and more.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th St.
When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Town of Oro Valley Easter Eggstravaganza
Join the Easter Bunny and the eggstavaganza at its new location this year. The event includes a petting zoo, crafts, games, food trucks, competitions, Easter Bunny and of course the egg hunt.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Spring Festival in Sahuarita
Hop down the rabbit hole to Sahuarita for egg hunts, activities, food trucks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Little hunters need to keep their eyes open because there will be 25 silver eggs hidden in the hunt too.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free