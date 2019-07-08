This month is all about free back-to-school events, fitness classes, outdoor movies and bats taking flight at dusk over the Rillito River.
Remember, everything listed below is free to attend 😀
Feed the Fun Game Night at the Tucson Mall
Play life-size board games, traditional board games, video games and more.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, July 11, 3:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free. However, donations of non-perishable food items to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are welcomed.
Summer Self-Defense Class
Learn how to protect yourself with free a self-defense class offered by Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Fridays, July 12 and 19, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Call Penguin Air and Plumbing for ALL your Heating and Cooling Needs! (Sponsored)
Summer time is officially here and it's more important now than ever to make sure that your AC unit is in tip top shape. Contact the Service Professionals at Penguin today to schedule your tune up and stay cool this season!
Ask about the free service call with the purchase of a repair and learn why Penguin Air is the No. 1 rated HVAC and Plumbing company in Arizona!
Check out Penguinair.com for more summer specials and discounts and follow us on Facebook for fun promotions and giveaways!
Little Shop of Horrors at Casa Video and Film bar
Seymour, I'm hungry! Enjoy free Casa Video popcorn as you watch one of the creepiest and grooviest musicals of all-time. Food truck Culinary Graduate will also be there.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, July 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Pay for beer and food.
Put Me In Coach - Oro Valley Kids Sports Registration
Meet several Oro Valley based sports teams, sports stores and hands-on sport clinics. Come play activities, ask questions and sign your kiddo up for a sport.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, July 13, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee at La Encantada
Cruise in for a car show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features american muscle vehicles.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, July 13, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Badges and Backpacks at the Tucson Convention Center
The annual Pima County Sheriff's Department back-to-school event is happening this month and providing free backpacks to students while supplies last. Event also includes giveaways and fun hands-on activities. El Rio Community Health Center will offer dental and vision screenings, immunization card reviews and other services.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Back to School Bash at William M. Clements Center
This year's event will include a free breakfast, free stuffed backpacks, raffle prizes and grand prizes from 8-11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be free swimming, inflatables, games, food vendors and more.
Where: William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
When: Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Teacher Appreciation Event at Marana and Tucson Walmart
This is a teacher-only event — complete with cake, ice cream, cold drinks and photo booths. The first 300 teachers at every store will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more. Remember to bring your teacher ID or email address information.
Where: Walmart, 8280 N. Cortaro Road, Marana and 1650 W. Valencia Road, Tucson
When: Saturday, July 13, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
MegaMania at Pima Community College
Represent your fandom at Pima County Public Library's annual summer festival. Participants are encouraged to come in cosplay. There will be video gaming, board gaming, crafts and visits with local authors and artists. Don't miss the free pizza, drinks and snacks in the Cantina.
Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art after Dark at the Children's Museum
Learn about Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most important artists, and create your own portrait to take home.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Raiders of the Lost Ark at Casa Video and Film Bar
Wish Harrison Ford a happy birthday by waching "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" at Casa Film Bar. Food truck Molecular Munchies will also be there.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 13, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Pay for beer and food.
Free Mixxedfit at Reid Park
Stay in shape with a free workout at the park. Bring a towel, music and water.
Where: Reid Park
When: Sunday, July 14, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Beads of Courge's Full Moon Open House at Metal Arts Village Tucson
Enjoy live music, food, beverages and get a chance to see cool artwork.
Where: Beads of Courage, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Looney Tunes at Himmel Park
Loft Kids Fest is taking over Himmel Park with festivities, live music, games and an outdoor screening of Looney Tunes.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, July 19, 6-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bats in Flight
Let's get batty! Discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers will provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome.
Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, July 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Health at Jacome: Buti Yoga
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Pilates Class at Athleta
Develop your posture, core strength, flexibility and overall body awareness at this free class in the La Encantada courtyard.
Where: La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Register here.
Descendants 3 "Find Your Inner Villan" Celebartion at Tucson Premium Outlets
Get hyped for the new Disney Channel Decendants movie with fun activites — incliding a photo booth, face painting and pencil case crafting. All attendees will have a chance to win a $50 shopping spree to the Disney Store at Tucson Premium Outlets and a Descendants 3 gift bag.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. First 100 attendees will receive an exclusive character card.
Oro Valley's Drive-in Movies On The Driving Range
Set up a blanket, chairs, or hang out on a golf cart and watch "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part".
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:15 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Free Dive-In Move: A Dog's Way Home
Bring a towel and enjoy a free movie at the pool. Show starts once the sun has gone down.
Where: Ora Mae Harn Park Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:45-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga calss.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, July 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Bring your mats and money for some ice-cold beer.
Okko's Inn screening at The Loft
Join Okko as she travles to her grandmother's inn, which is built on top of an ancient spring said to have healing waters. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., with pre-show activities hosted by Mildred and Dildred.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, July 22, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Born in China screening at The Loft
Watch an epic journey into the wilds of China and see the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., with pre-show activities hosted by Mildred and Dildred.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, July 24, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Back 2 School: Backpack Give Back at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Tanque Verde Swap Meet will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies. Backpacks are one per family, while supplies last.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, July 27, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free