The holidays are over, but our wallets are a little tight. Check out these free events to help kick off your new year.
Home Depot Kids Workshop
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron, and pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, while supplies last.
Fox Theatre
The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with the Lapan College Club and Drama Kids International to present a performance of the true story of Bill De La Rosa and his family. This performance tells a story of a young man from an immigrant family who overcomes the deportation of his mother and the illness of his father.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Concert Series
This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sky Bar Cinema
Sky Bar Tucson presents Sky Bar Cinema on Sundays every month. Relax on the couches and enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sundays, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information on dates and times click here.
Loft Jr. Loft Cinema
Have a stomping good time and watch Manny rescue Sid from the pre-historic giants hiding under the ice. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Part of Loft Jr., a free monthly series showcasing great new and classic family-friendly films from around the world.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch
This family-friendly market event often includes music, petting zoo and food.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.
Cost: Music and kid activities are free but there is shopping
The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley
Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
After Dark at Children's Museum
The museum hosts a hands-on fun event from 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for another free visit to the museum.
Where: Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
UFC North
UFC Gym hosts free all-day admission one day every month. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a class and equipment.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where:
Central Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
Oro Valley, Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When:
Speedway Location, Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.
Oro Valley Location, Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Casa Video and Casa Film Bar
Enjoy free screenings and popcorn for friends and family.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Click here for dates and times.
Cost: Free
Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Free admission, parking and scheduled events. Click here for scheduled events.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Fridays, 3-11 p.m., Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free entry and activities but there is shopping