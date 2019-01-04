Fox Theatre

Traffic along Congress cruises by the Fox Theatre, Tucson, and its neon sign on May 17, 2017. After standing empty for 25 years, the building underwent a six-year, $14-million renovation and reopened in 2006.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The holidays are over, but our wallets are a little tight. Check out these free events to help kick off your new year.   

Home Depot Kids Workshop

Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a  certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron, and pin.

Where: Local Home Depot

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free, while supplies last.

For more information click here.

Fox Theatre 

The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with the Lapan College Club and Drama Kids International to present a performance of the true story of Bill De La Rosa and his family. This performance tells a story of a young man from an immigrant family who overcomes the deportation of his mother and the illness of his father.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Oro Valley Concert Series

This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Sky Bar Cinema

Sky Bar Tucson presents Sky Bar Cinema on Sundays every month. Relax on the couches and enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie. 

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sundays, 7 p.m. 

Cost: Free

For more information on dates and times click here

Loft Jr. Loft Cinema 

Have a stomping good time and watch Manny rescue Sid from the pre-historic giants hiding under the ice. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m. 

Part of Loft Jr., a free monthly series showcasing great new and classic family-friendly films from around the world.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch 

This family-friendly market event often includes music, petting zoo and food.  

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.

Cost: Music and kid activities are free but there is shopping

For more information click here

The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley

Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.

Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

After Dark at Children's Museum

The museum hosts a hands-on fun event from 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for another free visit to the museum.

Where: Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information and dates click here

UFC North

UFC Gym hosts free all-day admission one day every month. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a class and equipment. 

Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road

When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Yoga at Summit Hut

Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.

Where: 

Central Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

Oro Valley, Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road

When:

Speedway Location, Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m. 

Oro Valley Location, Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Casa Video and Casa Film Bar

Enjoy free screenings and popcorn for friends and family. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Click here for dates and times.

Cost: Free 

For more information click here

Tanque Verde Swap Meet

Free admission, parking and scheduled events. Click here for scheduled events. 

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

When: Fridays, 3-11 p.m., Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free entry and activities but there is shopping

For more information click here