Seven Tucson women working in, or pursuing STEM careers will come together at the University of Arizona BIO5 Institute to share their journeys and answer your questions on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The panel and networking event is open to the Tucson community, high school students and the UA community and is designed to inspire women in their pursuit of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) career.
The panelists are representative of different career stages, from students to professionals, to give you a broad perspective of what it takes to achieve a STEM career.
After the panel discussion there will be a one-on-one networking session with the panelists so you can learn more. Go here for a list of panelists.
If you go
What: BIO5 Inspiring Women in STEM
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The University of Arizona BIO5 Institute, 1657 E. Helen Street
Cost: Free
Info: Go here to RSVP