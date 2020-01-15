Crew members and performers help prepare the top of the Zoppé Family Circus tent next to Mercado San Agustín, 100 S. Avenida Del Convento, in Tucson, Ariz. on January 8, 2020. The Zoppé Family Circus begins January 10th until January 26th.

This holiday weekend is jam-packed with fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. Check out festivals, jazz concerts, freebies, movies, shopping, beer activities and more.

Everyone 🎉 

Dillinger Days Reenactments

Check out the annual spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw. The 2020 Dillinger Days family-friendly festivities include three Dillinger’s capture reenactments, historical artifacts exhibit featuring the actual Tommy Gun, vintage car show, historic lectures, historical walking tours of downtown, and Local First Arizona Roadshow featuring great local vendors.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Zoppé Family Circus

Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.

Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Jan 23-26, check here for dates and times.

Cost: $10-$40

More information here.

Not only do members get free admission every day, they also enjoy other great benefits, including: members-only hours and events at your member museum; four one-time-use guest passes good for both locations; 20% off birthday parties; 10% off facility rentals; monthly email newsletter; and members-only guest admission discount, available when member is present. 

More information here.

Free MLK Day Screening: Selma

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a free screening of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-winning drama, Selma.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Downtown Jazz Fiesta — Fifth and Congress. Jazz on four stages all over downtown. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 743-0786.

Downtown Jazz Fiesta

Enjoy free jazz music in four different venues (including two outdoor stages) throughout downtown for the culminating event of the 2020 Tucson Jazz Festival. 

Where: North Fifth Avenue and East Congress Street

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information and performance schedule here

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona and performances along scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Event if free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.

More information here.

Tucson Japanese Festival 

Celebrate with mochi pounding (from rice), taiko drumming, origami, games, Japanese food, martial arts and more.   

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 adults, ages 5 and under are free 

More information here

Chinese New Year Music

Enjoy music with silk and bamboo instruments performed by Jasmin Asian Music Ensemble in traditional Chinese costume. Refreshments will be served.

Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road

When: Friday, Jan 17, 3-4 p.m.

Cost: Free, all ages welcome and no registration required

More information here

Animated Arizona Film Festival

Grab your cartoon buddy and visit downtown to see animated short films at The Screening Room.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $6

More information here

Third Sunday Artisan Food Fair

Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. 

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money if you want to shop

More information here

Bike Scavenger Hunt

Join Sabino Cycles' bike scavenger hunt! Teams of 3-4 will ride around town looking for the items on the list, take a photo with each item you find. The team with the most items found will win a prize.

The scavenger hunt will start promptly at 9:15 a.m., arrive at 9 a.m. to gather your team, get the list of items you are looking for and to go over the rules.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park (by visitor center, River Road entrance)

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

The Price Is Right Live

Come on down! Win some cash and prizes to start the new year. This is a fun interactive stage performance of the longest running game show in television history. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30.50 - $62.50

More information here

Kitten Yoga

Enjoy beginners yoga while cute adoptable kittens run all over. Bring your mat and have a cat-tastic time!

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon 

Cost: $15, bring your mat

More information here

Pit Bull Clinic

The Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic is offering free spay or neuter for pit bulls and bull mixes. Be sure to get there early, only 40 spots are available.

Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S. 12th Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 a.m. 

Cost: Free, vaccines are additional cost

More information here

Music in the Mountains 

Visit Catalina State Park for a live performance by Bill Ganz.

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend but parking is $7

More information here

Pucks for Paws

Cheer for the University of Arizona Wildcats Hockey team with your pup this weekend. All dog ticket sales will be donated to homeless pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 doggie tickets sold at the door. Human tickets are $3-$15

More information here

Folk music at Jácome Plaza

Have lunch with a friend downtown and listen to musical performances by local artists.

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Paint-a-Pot and Stone Cactus Workshop

Take a fun and casual workshop at Green Things. The workshop includes rocks, paint, and the use of paint brushes. Feel free to bring your own pot to paint, or purchase one from Green Things. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $10(cash only)

More information here.

Beer + Bikes

Bring your helmet and koozie over to the Button Brew House. Cyclists meet at the Brew House at 6 p.m. then ride the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food and tasty brews. 

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Ste. 160

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews

More information here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11:55 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Cost: $6-$8

More information here

Wire Creations-Earrings at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space

Learn to design and construct earrings with wire and fire polished Czech glass. Make loops, coils, and decorative embellishments to create one-of-a-kind earrings. 

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $25 Class, all materials included

More information here.

Artists for Conservation 2019 Exhibit Tour

Visit a conservation-themed art show featuring nature-inspired art and education.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Jan. 18 through March 8 , 10 a.m. 

Cost: Free with museum admission ($9.95-$21.95, ages 3 and under are free)

More information here

Archery Shootout for Kids

Visit a family archery event at the museum and learn safety and techniques for shooting compound bows. This event is ages 9 and up, adults and parents are welcome to join the fun.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $7 per person and includes museum admission. Museum members are free.

More information here

Rocky and Karate Kid

Watch your two favorite fighting Italians at a free screening during vinyl night. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Kids 🎈

Zoom Zoom!

Visit a community event that's all about transportation. Climb through police vehicles, city buses, garbage trucks, TEP bucket trucks and more. Plus, don't miss the zippy go-carts!

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Zoom Zoom!

Mineral Madness

Shop for your own mineral and fossil treasures at rock-bottom prices and enjoy fun hands-on activities for families all around the museum.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for members and $21.95 for non-members.

More information here

Ukulele 101: New Year, New Adventures

Learn simple chords and how to play two or three songs. Bring your own ukulele or pick one up at Bookman's music department.

Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Kids Dollar Days at Old Tucson

Celebrate the MLK three-day weekend at Old Tucson with $1 admission for all kids ages 11 and under! Enjoy special kid games, prizes, $1 food specials and regularly scheduled signature entertainment. 

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

When: Saturday-Monday, Jan. 18-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $1 ages 11 and under, $21.95 for adults

More information here

Mr. Nature's Music Garden

Get groovy and sing-along with a favorite local musician, Mr. Nature. 

Where: Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free 

More information here

BFF 💃 

Ayla Kapahi, head brewer for Borderlands Brewery, and Sandra Navarro, brewer at Turulata in Monterey, Mexico, clean up following a brew at Borderlands Brewing Co. Production Facility on Dec. 20, 2019. Women brewers from Arizona and Mexico worked on a Hazy IPA they call the Las Hermanas. One batch was created at the Borderlands Brewing Co. Production Facility in Tucson while another was made at Cerveza Rrëy in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Las Hermanas Release Party

Celebrate the release of the first ever craft beer brewed by all-female brew crews from both sides of the border. 

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. The first toast happens at 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for a brew. 

More info: Go here 

Beer and Book Writing

Have a pint or two and learn about the process of writing a book with local Tucson ghostwriter, Jennifer Anderson.

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend , but bring money for frosty brews

More information here

Vegan Brews and Barbecue

Try a special brand of soul food and brews at Crooked Tooth. The menu features fried chickun, mac n cheeze, jambalaya, cajun corn, beer-cheeze battered beyond burgers and totchos.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews and food

More information here

Pints and Poses

Join Pueblo Vida Brewing for an hour of yoga and a pint of your favorite beer. Spaces are first come first serve, please arrive with enough time (15-20 min early) to check in and grab your spot.

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5, ages 21 and up only

More information here

Yoga + Beer

Bring your mat! Flow and stretch your way to a frosty brew from the bar at Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine in Marana. 

Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to  noon

Cost: $10

More information here

Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents

Watch an independent comedy showcase with nationally touring headliners and local talent. This show will feature Monte Benjamin, Stephanie Lyonga, Leland Long and Jimmy Callaway. 

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 8-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5, dog friendly event 

More information here

Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House

Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.

Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 suggested donation 

More information here

