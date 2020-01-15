This holiday weekend is jam-packed with fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. Check out festivals, jazz concerts, freebies, movies, shopping, beer activities and more.
Dillinger Days Reenactments
Check out the annual spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw. The 2020 Dillinger Days family-friendly festivities include three Dillinger’s capture reenactments, historical artifacts exhibit featuring the actual Tommy Gun, vintage car show, historic lectures, historical walking tours of downtown, and Local First Arizona Roadshow featuring great local vendors.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Zoppé Family Circus
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.
Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan 23-26, check here for dates and times.
Cost: $10-$40
Free MLK Day Screening: Selma
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a free screening of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-winning drama, Selma.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Downtown Jazz Fiesta
Enjoy free jazz music in four different venues (including two outdoor stages) throughout downtown for the culminating event of the 2020 Tucson Jazz Festival.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information and performance schedule here.
La Encantada Fine Art Festival
From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona and performances along scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event if free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.
Tucson Japanese Festival
Celebrate with mochi pounding (from rice), taiko drumming, origami, games, Japanese food, martial arts and more.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 adults, ages 5 and under are free
Chinese New Year Music
Enjoy music with silk and bamboo instruments performed by Jasmin Asian Music Ensemble in traditional Chinese costume. Refreshments will be served.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Friday, Jan 17, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, all ages welcome and no registration required
Animated Arizona Film Festival
Grab your cartoon buddy and visit downtown to see animated short films at The Screening Room.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $6
Third Sunday Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money if you want to shop
Bike Scavenger Hunt
Join Sabino Cycles' bike scavenger hunt! Teams of 3-4 will ride around town looking for the items on the list, take a photo with each item you find. The team with the most items found will win a prize.
The scavenger hunt will start promptly at 9:15 a.m., arrive at 9 a.m. to gather your team, get the list of items you are looking for and to go over the rules.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park (by visitor center, River Road entrance)
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Price Is Right Live
Come on down! Win some cash and prizes to start the new year. This is a fun interactive stage performance of the longest running game show in television history.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30.50 - $62.50
Kitten Yoga
Enjoy beginners yoga while cute adoptable kittens run all over. Bring your mat and have a cat-tastic time!
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15, bring your mat
Pit Bull Clinic
The Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic is offering free spay or neuter for pit bulls and bull mixes. Be sure to get there early, only 40 spots are available.
Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S. 12th Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free, vaccines are additional cost
Music in the Mountains
Visit Catalina State Park for a live performance by Bill Ganz.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but parking is $7
Pucks for Paws
Cheer for the University of Arizona Wildcats Hockey team with your pup this weekend. All dog ticket sales will be donated to homeless pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 doggie tickets sold at the door. Human tickets are $3-$15
Folk music at Jácome Plaza
Have lunch with a friend downtown and listen to musical performances by local artists.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Jan. 17, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Paint-a-Pot and Stone Cactus Workshop
Take a fun and casual workshop at Green Things. The workshop includes rocks, paint, and the use of paint brushes. Feel free to bring your own pot to paint, or purchase one from Green Things.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10(cash only)
Beer + Bikes
Bring your helmet and koozie over to the Button Brew House. Cyclists meet at the Brew House at 6 p.m. then ride the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food and tasty brews.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11:55 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Wire Creations-Earrings at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space
Learn to design and construct earrings with wire and fire polished Czech glass. Make loops, coils, and decorative embellishments to create one-of-a-kind earrings.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25 Class, all materials included
Artists for Conservation 2019 Exhibit Tour
Visit a conservation-themed art show featuring nature-inspired art and education.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Jan. 18 through March 8 , 10 a.m.
Cost: Free with museum admission ($9.95-$21.95, ages 3 and under are free)
Archery Shootout for Kids
Visit a family archery event at the museum and learn safety and techniques for shooting compound bows. This event is ages 9 and up, adults and parents are welcome to join the fun.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $7 per person and includes museum admission. Museum members are free.
Rocky and Karate Kid
Watch your two favorite fighting Italians at a free screening during vinyl night.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Zoom Zoom!
Visit a community event that's all about transportation. Climb through police vehicles, city buses, garbage trucks, TEP bucket trucks and more. Plus, don't miss the zippy go-carts!
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mineral Madness
Shop for your own mineral and fossil treasures at rock-bottom prices and enjoy fun hands-on activities for families all around the museum.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free for members and $21.95 for non-members.
Ukulele 101: New Year, New Adventures
Learn simple chords and how to play two or three songs. Bring your own ukulele or pick one up at Bookman's music department.
Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Kids Dollar Days at Old Tucson
Celebrate the MLK three-day weekend at Old Tucson with $1 admission for all kids ages 11 and under! Enjoy special kid games, prizes, $1 food specials and regularly scheduled signature entertainment.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Monday, Jan. 18-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $1 ages 11 and under, $21.95 for adults
Mr. Nature's Music Garden
Get groovy and sing-along with a favorite local musician, Mr. Nature.
Where: Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Las Hermanas Release Party
Celebrate the release of the first ever craft beer brewed by all-female brew crews from both sides of the border.
When: Friday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. The first toast happens at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for a brew.
More info: Go here
Beer and Book Writing
Have a pint or two and learn about the process of writing a book with local Tucson ghostwriter, Jennifer Anderson.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend , but bring money for frosty brews
Vegan Brews and Barbecue
Try a special brand of soul food and brews at Crooked Tooth. The menu features fried chickun, mac n cheeze, jambalaya, cajun corn, beer-cheeze battered beyond burgers and totchos.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews and food
Pints and Poses
Join Pueblo Vida Brewing for an hour of yoga and a pint of your favorite beer. Spaces are first come first serve, please arrive with enough time (15-20 min early) to check in and grab your spot.
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up only
Yoga + Beer
Bring your mat! Flow and stretch your way to a frosty brew from the bar at Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine in Marana.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents
Watch an independent comedy showcase with nationally touring headliners and local talent. This show will feature Monte Benjamin, Stephanie Lyonga, Leland Long and Jimmy Callaway.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5, dog friendly event
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 suggested donation