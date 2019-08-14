Find something fun to do this weekend: Take a little trip down to Willcox for green chiles, go on a mural run, celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary on Fourth Avenue or lol at Comedians Who Aren't Men.
Everyone 🎉
Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie's
Get your baskets ready and warm up the grill for the chile harvest at Apple Annie's. Enjoy delicious green chile ice cream. Pick your own or select pre-picked chiles and get your purchase of 40 pounds or more roasted free.
Where: Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins, Willcox, 6405 W. Williams Road
When: Aug. 17-18, 24-25, 31 and Sept. 1-2
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for chiles and other tasty treats.
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Sign up for fall Tucson Parks and Recreation classes (Sponsored)
Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Activity Guide for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 is now available online and registration for classes begins Aug. 10. Printed copies are available at any Parks and Recreation center, pool, or administration office.
The Activity Guide contains information on leisure classes, Afterschool KIDCO, aquatics, sports camps, registration, and the Discount Program. To register, visit www.ezeereg.com. For registration information and deadlines look through the Activity Guide here.
Mural Run
Join a 3-mile fun run downtown and see some of Tucson’s most colorful murals. Show up at 6:15 p.m, run at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6:15 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some cold brews.
Jazz Concert Series: Purple Spectre
Listen to a quintet featuring The University of Arizona School of Jazz, Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Angelo Versace on Rhodes Organ along with electric bass, sax, trumpet, and drums.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bats in Flight
Watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome.
Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist. The Rocky Horror Picture Show screens at midnight on the third Saturday of every month.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11:55 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Glow Party at Tucson Creative Dance Center
Put on your dancing shoes and bring your glow sticks for a night on the dance floor. Learn how to Kizomba, Bachata, and salsa across the floor until 1 a.m.
Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8:50 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $10
Comedians Who Aren't Men
Take a couple friends for a girls night out and see an all-female stand-up showcase. Your sure to laugh your socks off with eight funny ladies, including the famous Sarah Kennedy.
Where: The O, 2000 N. Oracle
When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Goat Yoga at Udall Park with GOT Yoga
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20, get your tickets here.
Woodstock Events ☮️
Woodstock 50 Year Celebration at The Rialto Theatre
Cruise downtown and reminisce about Woodstock by listening to Anthony Aquarius Mystery (a Jimi Hendrix Tribute), The Who Experience, Creedence and Company.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Aug.16, 8 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20, get your tickets here.
Woodstock 50th Anniversary at Hotel Congress
Head to the Hotel Congress Plaza for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a night of peace, art, music, love, and tacos.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $5
Woodstock Anniversary Celebration on Fourth Avenue
In honor of Woodstock's 50th Anniversary, the merchants of Historic Fourth Avenue are throwing a three-day celebration. Shop a variety of businesses up and down Fourth Avenue with vintage racks, tie dye clothing, vinyl, live music and other groovy goodies.
Where: Fourth Avenue
When: Friday-Sunday, Aug.16-18, noon to 11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for groovy deals.
Woofstock: The Dog Friendly Concert
Woodstock is turning 50 this year so what's a better way to celebrate than hosting a dog-friendly concert. Pet parents will enjoy the vendor booths, live music, beer garden and more paw-tastic activities.
Where: North Kino Sports Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: $19.69, get your tickets here.
Kids 🎈
Free Movie In Marana: Hotel Transylvania 3
Blah, blah blah. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to take a cruise with your favorite vampire. Movie treats will be available for purchase.
Where: Splash Pad At Marana Heritage River Park, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Nandi's 5th Birthday Bash
For her fifth birthday, the zoo will be celebrating with all of her favorite activities and treats. The first 100 people to gather and sing happy birthday will receive a free cupcake.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10 a.m.
Cost: This event is free with paid admission
Water Play at the Children's Museum
The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
Oro Valley Drive-in Movies at the Range
Set up a blanket or some chairs, or hang out in one of our golf carts and watch the animated favorite "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Outdoor Screening: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of everyone’s favorite underwater hero, SpongeBob SquarePants.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating
BFF 💃
Beer and Bikes
Meet at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck munchies. After you get done with the Loop, celebrate with a frosty glass of beer.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free ride, but bring some money for tasty brews.
Health at Jacome: Mat Pilates
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Health and Wellness Expo
The Health and Wellness Expo has the latest in fitness, nutrition, healthy, psychology, workplace wellness and more. You will get a chance to visit with wellness experts in the seminar theater, browse the show floor and join in the activities.
Where: DoubleTree, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Back 2 School Party at The Elder Lounge
Listen to DJ Clint as he mixes up some tunes. The lounge will have giveaways, raffles, and students ages 18 and older get special discount with their school ID.
Where: The Elder Hookah Lounge, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.
Dirty Dancing Movie Party
No one puts Baby in the corner. Sing and dance with Swayze on the big screen. There’ll be fun packs filled with interactive props and a outfit contest.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
Golden Girls Gala at Hotel McCoy
Thank You for Being a Friend. Watch the Golden Girls episodes playing poolside at the Hotel McCoy. The hotel is celebrating these curly-haired beauties with Blanche bingo, Rose trivia, Golden Girls impersonators, prizes, look-a-like contest, food trucks and more.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $20-$130
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free