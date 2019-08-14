Find something fun to do this weekend: Take a little trip down to Willcox for green chiles, go on a mural run, celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary on Fourth Avenue or lol at Comedians Who Aren't Men.

Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie's 

Get your baskets ready and warm up the grill for the chile harvest at Apple Annie's. Enjoy delicious green chile ice cream. Pick your own or select pre-picked chiles and get your purchase of 40 pounds or more roasted free. 

Where: Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins, Willcox, 6405 W. Williams Road

When: Aug. 17-18, 24-25, 31 and Sept. 1-2

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for chiles and other tasty treats.

More information here

Gather A Vintage Market

Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Marys Road

When: Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

More information here

Sign up for fall Tucson Parks and Recreation classes (Sponsored)

Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Activity Guide for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 is now available online and registration for classes begins Aug. 10. Printed copies are available at any Parks and Recreation center, pool, or administration office.

The Activity Guide contains information on leisure classes, Afterschool KIDCO, aquatics, sports camps, registration, and the Discount Program. To register, visit www.ezeereg.com. For registration information and deadlines look through the Activity Guide here.

Mural Run

Join a 3-mile fun run downtown and see some of Tucson’s most colorful murals. Show up at 6:15 p.m, run at 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. 

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6:15 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some cold brews. 

More information here

Jazz Concert Series: Purple Spectre

Listen to a quintet featuring The University of Arizona School of Jazz, Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Angelo Versace on Rhodes Organ along with electric bass, sax, trumpet, and drums.

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Bats in Flight

Watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome. 

Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist. The Rocky Horror Picture Show screens at midnight on the third Saturday of every month.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11:55 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Cost: $6-$8

More information here.

Glow Party at Tucson Creative Dance Center

Put on your dancing shoes and bring your glow sticks for a night on the dance floor. Learn how to Kizomba, Bachata, and salsa across the floor until 1 a.m. 

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8:50 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

Cost: $10

More information here

Comedians Who Aren't Men

Take a couple friends for a girls night out and see an all-female stand-up showcase. Your sure to laugh your socks off with eight funny ladies, including the famous Sarah Kennedy. 

Where: The O, 2000 N. Oracle

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

More information here

Goat Yoga at Udall Park with GOT Yoga

GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch. 

Where:  Udall Park

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. 

Cost: $20, get your tickets here

More information here

Woodstock 50 Year Celebration at The Rialto Theatre

Cruise downtown and reminisce about Woodstock by listening to Anthony Aquarius Mystery (a Jimi Hendrix Tribute), The Who Experience, Creedence and Company. 

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

When: Friday, Aug.16, 8 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20, get your tickets here

More information here

Woodstock 50th Anniversary at Hotel Congress

Head to the Hotel Congress Plaza for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a night of peace, art, music, love, and tacos.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $5

More information here

Woodstock Anniversary Celebration on Fourth Avenue

In honor of Woodstock's 50th Anniversary, the merchants of Historic Fourth Avenue are throwing a three-day celebration. Shop a variety of businesses up and down Fourth Avenue with vintage racks, tie dye clothing, vinyl, live music and other groovy goodies. 

Where: Fourth Avenue

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug.16-18, noon to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for groovy deals.

More information here

Woofstock: The Dog Friendly Concert

Woodstock is turning 50 this year so what's a better way to celebrate than hosting a dog-friendly concert. Pet parents will enjoy the vendor booths, live music, beer garden and more paw-tastic activities. 

Where: North Kino Sports Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-11 p.m.

Cost: $19.69, get your tickets here

More information here

Free Movie In Marana: Hotel Transylvania 3

Blah, blah blah. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to take a cruise with your favorite vampire. Movie treats will be available for purchase.

Where: Splash Pad At Marana Heritage River Park, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:15-9:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Nandi's 5th Birthday Bash

For her fifth birthday, the zoo will be celebrating with all of her favorite activities and treats. The first 100 people to gather and sing happy birthday will receive a free cupcake. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Sunday, Aug.  18, 8:30-10 a.m. 

Cost: This event is free with paid admission

More information here

Water Play at the Children's Museum

The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day. 

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids. 

More information here

Oro Valley Drive-in Movies at the Range

Set up a blanket or some chairs, or hang out in one of our golf carts and watch the animated favorite "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." 

Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Free Outdoor Screening: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of everyone’s favorite underwater hero, SpongeBob SquarePants.

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring your own seating 

More information here

Beer and Bikes

Meet at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck munchies. After you get done with the Loop, celebrate with a frosty glass of beer. 

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free ride, but bring some money for tasty brews. 

More information here

Health at Jacome: Mat Pilates

Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.

Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Health and Wellness Expo

The Health and Wellness Expo has the latest in fitness, nutrition, healthy, psychology, workplace wellness and more. You will get a chance to visit with wellness experts in the seminar theater, browse the show floor and join in the activities.

Where: DoubleTree, 445 S. Alvernon Way

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Back 2 School Party at The Elder Lounge

Listen to DJ Clint as he mixes up some tunes. The lounge will have giveaways, raffles, and students ages 18 and older get special discount with their school ID.

Where: The Elder Hookah Lounge, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd. 

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.

More information here

Dirty Dancing Movie Party

No one puts Baby in the corner. Sing and dance with Swayze on the big screen. There’ll be fun packs filled with interactive props and a outfit contest.  

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12

More information here

Golden Girls Gala at Hotel McCoy

Thank You for Being a Friend. Watch the Golden Girls episodes playing poolside at the Hotel McCoy. The hotel is celebrating these curly-haired beauties with Blanche bingo, Rose trivia, Golden Girls impersonators, prizes, look-a-like contest, food trucks and more. 

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $20-$130

More information here

Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House

Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.

Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

