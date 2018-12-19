For Everyone
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Through Dec. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26-30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
Treat a family member or friend to see dazzling Russian snow maidens, jubilant nesting dolls and other performers in the Great Russian Nutcracker.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $33-$47, get you tickets here.
"Masque of the Red Desert" NYE 2019 with XIXA (Sponsored)
Ring in the New Year at the Rialto with an all-night cumbia masquerade party with XIXA and DJ Dirty Verbs, party favors and champagne toast! Treat yourself to the VIP experience and get a seat on-stage, an individual champagne split, and a chance to view the show from up-close. This is an all ages show.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street
When: Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $10. More ticket info here.
MOCA Winter Solstice Celebration
This event features indoor and outdoor performances, video screenings, projections, hands-on activities, tarot readings, music, and a bonfire on the plaza. A cash bar and food trucks will be available.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Christmas on the Farm
See Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food, hot chocolate and ride the Christmas train.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
When: December 21-23, 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person plus tax.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Watch the whole neighborhood light up before your eyes as you stroll around Winterhaven. Food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow will be there to make your holiday season even better.
When: Through Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Ramon's Miracle On 31st Street Christmas Party
More than 15,000 kids are expected to attend this year's toy giveaway and meet Santa at the Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater. The event includes food, music, entertainment and face painting.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
A Cirque Holiday with Troupe Vertigo: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.
Cost: $30-$76
Elves Gone Bad! A Pirate's Christmas at Unscrewed Theater
Take your family to an interactive stage event with elves, Santa, reindeer and pirates. All ages are welcome on stage for some holiday fun, even the kids.
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 22-23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Southern Solstice: A Winter Fire Ritual in the Sonoran Desert
Get warm with dancing fire dancing, warm refreshment, acrobatics, aerial and stilt dancing. Please remember to bring your own chairs and blankets to the event.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20, kids ages 10 and under are free.
In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular
Listen to Tucson's own Crystal Stark with Brian Edward Levarioand more guests at this event for some Christmas memories and enchantment.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $22-$32, click here for tickets.
The Bell Still Rings at Our Play Place
Choo, choo! Get your kids snug in your pjs to watch Polar Express this weekend. Your kiddos will get tasty coco, cookie and a keepsake magical bell to take home.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, December 21, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Santa Sightings 🎅
Miracle on Congress Street
In addition to Santa, the Miracle on Congress Street, located just west of Hub on Congress features free photos on Fridays, free arts and crafts activities, Christmas music, live performances, free sugar-cookie and adult drinks, hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase.
When:
Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
Find more information click here.
Santa at Little Anthony's Diner
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 21-23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square
Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with families and see Santa at Main Gate Square. Participate in the holiday activities, like the musical performance, crafts, elf balloon artists and face painting.
Where: Main Gate Square, 943 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 1-4 p.m.; Monday , Dec. 24, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information here.
Krampus Visits RavenHearse
If you love Halloween more than Christmas, check out this dark version of the holiday tale.
Where: RavenHearse, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Monday, Dec. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per group (1-5 people)
$5 per each additional person.
BFF💃🏻
Ornament Workshop at My Seester's Restyle Boutique
Have some fun with the girls and take a two hour ornament workshop. All materials are supplied to make your extra special ornament for your tree.
Where: My Seester's Restyle Boutique, 1015 W. Prince Road #131
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.
Cost: $12
Winter is Coming Formal at the Sky Bar
The Seven Kingdoms are hosting a winter formal for solstice night. The evening will start with Game of Thrones trivia, live music, costume contest and happy hour all day and night.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for drinks.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
Centerpieces & Cocktails
Impress your friends with a gorgeous centerpiece for holidays at Green Things and enjoy poinsettia cocktails.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $5, plus cost of supplies.
Namasleigh at Catalina Brewing Company
Join a mixed level, slow-flow yoga class with a ice cold brew this weekend.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes a beer.
Movies🍿
The Star Wars Holiday Special
Watch a quirky holiday movie with your favorite characters, like Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2-D2. Wear your best holiday Star Wars attire and you might win the costume contest. Let the force be with you this holiday season.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Die Hard
Yippee Ki Yay! Have some fun with the holidays and watch Bruce blow up the bad guys and save lives.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23, 10-2 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
The Polar Express
Do you believe? Take a journey on a train full of Christmas cheer and secrets to see the big man himself. Don't lose your ticket!
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Watch James Stewart experience what his home town would be like if he never existed.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-3 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5