Reid Park Zoo Lights

Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.

When: Through Dec. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.

For more information click here

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

Treat a family member or friend to see dazzling Russian snow maidens, jubilant nesting dolls and other performers in the Great Russian Nutcracker.

Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $33-$47, get you tickets here

For more information click here

"Masque of the Red Desert" NYE 2019 with XIXA (Sponsored)

Ring in the New Year at the Rialto with an all-night cumbia masquerade party with XIXA and DJ Dirty Verbs, party favors and champagne toast! Treat yourself to the VIP experience and get a seat on-stage, an individual champagne split, and a chance to view the show from up-close. This is an all ages show.

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street

When: Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $10. More ticket info here.

More info here

MOCA Winter Solstice Celebration

This event features indoor and outdoor performances, video screenings, projections, hands-on activities, tarot readings, music, and a bonfire on the plaza. A cash bar and food trucks will be available.

Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Christmas on the Farm 

See Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food, hot chocolate and ride the Christmas train. 

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road

When: December 21-23, 5-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $8 per person plus tax.

For more information click here

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Watch the whole neighborhood light up before your eyes as you stroll around Winterhaven. Food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow will be there to make your holiday season even better.  

When: Through Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. every day.

Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club. 

Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.

For more information click here

Ramon's Miracle On 31st Street Christmas Party

More than 15,000 kids are expected to attend this year's toy giveaway and meet Santa at the Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater. The event includes food, music, entertainment and face painting.

Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

For more information click here

A Cirque Holiday with Troupe Vertigo: Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.

Cost: $30-$76

For more information click here

Elves Gone Bad! A Pirate's Christmas at Unscrewed Theater

Take your family to an interactive stage event with elves, Santa, reindeer and pirates. All ages are welcome on stage for some holiday fun, even the kids. 

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 22-23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

For more information click here

For more information click here

Southern Solstice: A Winter Fire Ritual in the Sonoran Desert

Get warm with dancing fire dancing, warm refreshment, acrobatics, aerial and stilt dancing. Please remember to bring your own chairs and blankets to the event. 

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

When:  Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $10-$20, kids ages 10 and under are free. 

For more information click here

In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular

Listen to Tucson's own Crystal Stark with Brian Edward Levarioand more guests at this event for some Christmas memories and enchantment. 

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $22-$32, click here for tickets. 

For more information click here 

The Bell Still Rings at Our Play Place

Choo, choo! Get your kids snug in your pjs to watch Polar Express this weekend. Your kiddos will get tasty coco, cookie and a keepsake magical bell to take home. 

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive

When: Friday, December 21, 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $10, get your tickets here

For more information click here

Santa Sightings 🎅

Miracle on Congress Street

In addition to Santa, the Miracle on Congress Street, located just west of Hub on Congress features free photos on Fridays, free arts and crafts activities, Christmas music, live performances, free sugar-cookie and adult drinks, hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase.

When: 

Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Find more information click here.

Santa at Little Anthony's Diner

He's making a list and checking it twice at Anthony's Diner all month long. Get a free photo with Santa when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 21-23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square

Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with families and see Santa at Main Gate Square. Participate in the holiday activities, like the musical performance, crafts, elf balloon artists and face painting.

Where: Main Gate Square, 943 E. University Blvd.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 1-4 p.m.; Monday , Dec. 24, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.

Krampus Visits RavenHearse

If you love Halloween more than Christmas, check out this dark version of the holiday tale.  

Where: RavenHearse, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Monday, Dec. 24, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $10 per group (1-5 people)

$5 per each additional person. 

For more information click here

BFF💃🏻

Ornament Workshop at My Seester's Restyle Boutique

Have some fun with the girls and take a two hour ornament workshop. All materials are supplied to make your extra special ornament for your tree.

Where: My Seester's Restyle Boutique, 1015 W. Prince Road #131

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.

Cost: $12

For more information click here

Winter is Coming Formal at the Sky Bar

The Seven Kingdoms are hosting a winter formal for solstice night. The evening will start with Game of Thrones trivia, live music, costume contest and happy hour all day and night.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for drinks. 

For more information click here

Crooked Yoga

Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5, includes 1 beer. 

For more information click here

Centerpieces & Cocktails

Impress your friends with a gorgeous centerpiece for holidays at Green Things and enjoy poinsettia cocktails. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $5, plus cost of supplies.

For more information click here

A beer taster at Catalina includes, clockwise from top right: Pecan Doppelbock, #InaIsOpen Red IPA, Mesquite Agave ale, La Rosa Cream Ale with prickly pear and the E-Beer with White Sonoran Wheat.

Namasleigh at Catalina Brewing Company

Join a mixed level, slow-flow yoga class with a ice cold brew this weekend.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $10, includes a beer. 

For more information click here

Movies🍿

The Star Wars Holiday Special

Watch a quirky holiday movie with your favorite characters, like Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2-D2. Wear your best holiday Star Wars attire and you might win the costume contest. Let the force be with you this holiday season.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Die Hard

Yippee Ki Yay!  Have some fun with the holidays and watch Bruce blow up the bad guys and save lives. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When:  Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23, 10-2 p.m.

Cost: $5-$6

For more information click here

The Polar Express 

Do you believe? Take a journey on a train full of Christmas cheer and secrets to see the big man himself. Don't lose your ticket! 

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: 0-$5

For more information click here

It's A Wonderful Life (1946) 

Watch James Stewart experience what his home town would be like if he never existed. 

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 12-3 p.m.

Cost: 0-$5

For more information click here

