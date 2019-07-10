With hot temps and monsoon storms on the way, Tucson is very much in the dog days of summer. From Christmas in July to great indoor events, here are some fun way to keep cool this weekend.
Everyone 🎉
Native Seeds/SEARCH's Annual Monsoon Plant Sale
Shop for heat-tolerant plants, wildflowers, a variety of fruits, vegetables and herb start-ups. Members get 10% off their purchase, and new/renewing members will get a one time 15% discount on the day of the membership purchase.
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Members-only hour Friday from 9-10 a.m.
Hello Moon Night at Flandrau
Flandrau Science Center is kicking off its celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with free telescope viewings on the UA Mall. Come early to check out the science center or view a planetarium show.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 13, 6:30-10 p.m. Telescope viewing is from 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Telescope viewings are free. General admission into the science center is $5 and a planetarium show is $5.
July is Parks and Recreation Month! (Sponsored)
July is national Parks and Recreation month and Tucson is highlighting the fun, games and exciting offerings with open houses at local recreation centers.
Use this calendar to find an open house near you this month.
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens
From now till Sept. 30, your furry friend will be allowed to visit and enjoy the gardens with their human pals.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $3 per dog for a day pass and $20 for a membership. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine card and must be added to an existing garden membership. Human pricing is $15 general admission, $13 for students, seniors and military, $8 for children ages 4-17, garden members and children under 4 get in for free.
Feed the Fun Game Night at the Tucson Mall
Play life-size board games, traditional board games, video games and more.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, July 11, 3:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free. However, donations of non-perishable food items to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are welcomed.
Monsoon Plant Sale at San Xavier Co-Op Farm
Stop by the farm and replenish your garden with some locally-grown plants, just in time for the rainy season.
Where: San Xavier Co-Op Farm, 8100 Oidak Wog
When: Friday, July 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Family Yoga Night
Take the whole crew to the Oro Valley Community Center for a fun evening of yoga. This is a great class for kids and people who want to start practicing yoga. Remember to bring your own mats and water.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, July 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person or $15 for a family of up to 5 people.
Christmas in July at the CBC
Catalina Brewing Company is celebrating the summer by having a Christmas pajama party in July! There will be Christmas Movies, Christmas trivia and even a Santa sighting. All ages are welcomed.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Friday, July 12, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drink specials. Wear your pajamas and enjoy happy hour pricing all night.
Tucson Cars and Coffee at La Encantada
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features American muscle vehicles.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, July 13, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
MegaMania at Pima Community College
Represent your fandom at Pima County Public Library's annual summer festival. Participants are encouraged to come in cosplay. There will be video gaming, board gaming, crafts and visits with local authors and artists. Don't miss the free pizza, drinks and snacks in the Cantina.
Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Farmers and Artisans Market
Shop local food, arts and crafts, beauty, home and other great vendors.
Where: Marana Western Heritage Arena, 13401-13593 N. Interstate 10 Eastbound Frontage Road
When: Sunday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Join the Tucson Museum of Art for the opening of itslatest exhibition of works by American abstract artist, Harold Joe Waldrum. Enjoy free admission into the museum, light refreshments, art-making activities and family-friendly tours.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
July Full Moon Luminous Labyrinth Walk
The act of walking a labyrinth is a walking meditation and the shape of the labyrinth is an ancient sacred creation. The walk starts just before sunset, and through the moon rise. Bring a rattle if you have one.
Where: Rio Vista Natural Resource Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 7:45-9 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20 donations
Kids🎈
Pima County Sheriff's Department Badges and Backpacks
Students will receive free backpacks and other goodies at this annual event organized by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and presented by Banner Aetna. El Rio Community Health Center will also be on hand for free dental and vision screenings, immunization card reviews and other services. You can also pick up free LED bulbs and energy saving info from Tucson Electric Power.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Back to School Bash at William M. Clements Center
This year's event will include a free breakfast, free stuffed backpacks, raffle prizes and grand prizes from 8-11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be free swimming, inflatables, games, food vendors and more.
Where: William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
When: Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Michael Howell Magic Show at Mildred and Dildred
Join illusionist, Michael Howell for some magic and fun. You or the kiddos might even get to help perform a trick or two.
Where: Mildred and Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., Ste. 186
When: Saturday, July 13, 11-11:20 a.m.
Cost: Free
Art after Dark at the Children's Museum
Learn about Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most important artists, and create your own portrait to take home.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Jazz Concert at Westward Look
Sit back and listen to an evening of jazz music performed by the Danny Brito Trio at the Lookout Bar.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, July 11, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for drinks.
Summer Self-Defense Class
Learn how to protect yourself with a free self-defense class offered by Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Fridays, July 12 and 19, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Silhouette Photography Class
Silhouette photography is a wonderful way to convey drama, mystery, emotion and mood in a picture. Head over to Reid Park and learn more about this fun form of photo-taking. Event is organized by Tucson Photography Group.
Where: Reid Park
When: Saturday, July 13, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $22, get your tickets here.
The Combustion of Magic and Comedy
Watch magicians Michael Howell and Benny James work together to make a humorous magic show with comedian Monte Benjamin at The Screening Room.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, July 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Pre-sale tickets $7 and $15 at the door.
Movies 🎥
Little Shop of Horrors at Casa Video and Film bar
Seymour, I'm hungry! Enjoy free Casa Video popcorn as you watch one of the creepiest and grooviest musicals of all-time. Food truck Culinary Graduate will also be there.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, July 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Pay for beer and food.
Raiders of the Lost Ark at Casa Video and Film Bar
Wish Harrison Ford a happy birthday by waching "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" at Casa Film Bar. Food truck Molecular Munchies will also be there.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 13, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Pay for beer and food.
Free Outdoor Screening of River Red at Empire Ranch
Watch the John Wayne western, "Red River" under the stars at the historic Empire Ranch. Fun fact: A majority of the film with shot at the ranch in addition to other locations around Southern Arizona. Remember to bring your own seating.
Where: Empire Ranch Foundation, E. Empire Ranch Road
When: Saturday, July 13, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free