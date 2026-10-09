October in Tucson is FULL of all kinds of spooky, fun events, and this week is no exception. From a film festival to trunk-or-treats, there is something cool to do this weekend for everyone!

If you’re looking to hit the town, below is a round-up of events going on this weekend.

New this week

Historic Downtown Tucson Ghost Walk

Join Freaky Foot Tours and walk around Downtown Tucson where they will stop at all the haunted spots in the area, sharing the spooky ghost stories that go along with each location.

When: Nightly at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meets at Hotel Congress on the Toole Avenue side of the building, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

22nd Tucson Film Festival

This four-day festival celebrates independent film, showing six feature films and 30 short films.

When: Oct. 8-11

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Quincie Douglas Center Trunk-Or-Treat

Grab your costume and bring the family for a night of trunk-or-treating, a haunted house and spooky holiday fun!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E 36th St

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Witches Night Market

This spooky market will have food from You Sly Dog, flash tattoos and lots of local vendors selling all kinds of Halloween-themed items.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Southern AZ Home Show on October 16-18 at the Tucson Convention Center!

The Tucson Home Show returns October 16-18 to the Tucson Convention Center. 3 days for great deals, new ideas and practical advice with trusted, local experts to help make your dream home a reality.

Show Features:

See Matt Blashaw from HGTV’s Yard Crashers and Sloan Rinaldi from Netflix’s BBQ Showdown appearing Friday and Saturday.

Step inside The ADU Experience, hosted by AZ Construction Pros, and discover how big style, smart design, and everyday functionality can thrive in a small.

NextGens, hosted by Kids Market of Tucson, gives you the chance to discover and support Arizona’s next generation of young entrepreneurs!

Unwind and get creative at The Eucalyptus Escape, a refreshing hands-on feature where guests can craft their own custom eucalyptus bundles.

Bring your questions and ideas to get advice from the experts on your next project. With exhibitors focused on kitchens and baths to flooring, windows, décor, and so much more, there’s something for everyone! Don't miss Tucson's largest home show!

Tiny Beats

Bring your kids to Z-Street, where DJ Herm will be playing music for this kid-friendly dance party.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Z Street, 2731 E. Broadway

Cost: $1

Visit the event page for more information.

La Rosa Anniversary Party

Celebrate La Rosa’s first birthday with music performances, live screen printing, giveaways and free cake.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Los Huracanes Del Norte and Gerardo Coronel

Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m., AVA Amphitheater

Arizona Queer Zine Fest 2026

This fun festival will feature activities like open mics, a zine fair, a workshop and food trucks.

When: Various times throughout Oct. 9-11

Where: The Historic Y, 738 N. 5th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Art and Free Tacos

Celebrate the debut of “Tucson Coat of Arms” by artist Lauri Kaye with a silent auction, local art and the opportunity to get some free tacos from Rollies.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Mic Second Saturdays at Celestia Collective

You can sing, practice some stand-up, dance, puppeteer and read poetry at this fun open mic event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Celestia Collective,1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Golf N’ Stuff Monster Mash

Golf N’ Stuff, Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to host a spooky night filled with local vendors, delicious food, trinket trading, mocktails and the chance to play a game of haunted mini golf.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping. Mini golf costs $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Weeniefest

Odd Dogs is throwing the ultimate weeniefest featuring hot dogs, sweet treats, local vendors, tattoos and live music.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildlife Extravaganza on Tumamoc Hill

Head to the Tumamoc Historic Boathouse where you’ll be able to meet with various local organizations and learn more about wildlife. There will also be kids’ activities, games and giveaways.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Tumamoc Historic Boathouse (base of the hill): Tumamoc Hill Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Witches’ Bazaar

This market will feature over 60 witchy vendors, tarot readers, astrologers, aura photos, oddities and live music.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kawaii Rave

Head to Gentle Ben’s in your best cosplay and dance the night away to anime remixes.

When: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Gentle Ben’s, 865 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $17.49; this is an 18+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga on the Plaza with Birdie

Start your morning off with a yoga class at Hotel Congress. Every ticket also includes a classic mimosa to enjoy after your workout.

When: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Mariachi on the Plaza

Enjoy a performance by renowned mariachi band Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Slow Makers Market

This market will feature local art, handmade goods, clothes, tarot, tattoos and live music.

When: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Feminist Bird Club

The Feminist Bird Club is hosting a relaxed outing where you can enjoy birds and nature with the community. All genders, ages and levels of interest are welcome!

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When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Ft. Lowell Park, 2900 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with dozens of vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Coalition Community Presents: Skill Share

Stop by this free skill share where you’ll learn tips and tricks from fellow artists, makers and vendors about how to build a better vendor booth for local markets.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free; donations are welcome

Visit the event page for more information.

Audiobook Walking Club

Stacks Book Club and Tucson Love Letter are putting on an audiobook walking club, where participants are encouraged to bring their headphones and listen to their favorite books while walking around Downtown Tucson

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Meet outside of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free; remember to RSVP on their website

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

When: Noon until sold out, Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Brick Box Brewery,220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Indigenous Peoples Day

This free family-friendly event hosted by Alianza Indigena sin Fronteras is slated to feature cultural performances, activities for kids, food, workshops and more!

When: 2:30-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Where: Old Pascua’s Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Things Market

Who doesn’t love cute, tiny items?! This market will offer all kinds of items that all fit in the palm of your hand. There will also be tiny burgers from Kaiju Burger, tattoos and the chance to paint your own tiny canvas.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Reoccurring events

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon. and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout October

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.