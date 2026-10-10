Tucson country singer Kayleigh Mathews earned a four-chair turn around for her blind audition for the NBC talent show “The Voice” that aired Monday night.

A minute into Mathews’ cover of Vince Gill’s ballad “When I Call Your Name,” judge Adam Levine hit the buzzer to turn his chair and face the stage.

Judge and country singer Riley Green was second to turn, followed in succession by judges Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah. A chair turn around on the show means a coach wants to recruit that contestant for their team.

The four-chair turn became a four-way battle to land the 31-year-old Mathews, who left her hometown of Tucson for Nashville in 2018 and has released at least two independent EPs and several singles that stream on all major platforms.

“The way that you fill the room with that voice, you are such a magnificent talent,” Levine told her. “I would be honored to be your coach.”

Green stressed his connection to country music while Clark, a crossover pop and country singer, reminded her fellow judges and Mathews that she had recorded with Vince Gill.

In the end, Mathews picked Queen Latifah, the rapper-turned-actress who told Mathews that she turned her chair “because you deserved to have a four-chair turn for you.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

“That was absolutely gorgeous. You took me to church. It became a spiritual moment for me,” Latifah said. “The more you sang, the more I felt in touch that I could help you translate and find songs that will bring out the beauty in your voice and help you to continue to touch as you go through it. Amazing job and you’re beautiful.”

Monday’s show was pre-recorded.

In a social media post Sunday night that featured a photo from her blind audition, Mathews did not let slip Monday’s results. But she did say she was at a loss for words to express this moment in her life.

“Behind this picture is a whole lot of life…the late nights, thousands of miles, closed doors, the prayers, the little wins and all the times we chose to keep going,” she wrote. “When I got the news that I’d get the opportunity to audition, it felt like an answered prayer I’d been dreaming and working towards for years. I had no clue what to expect, other than I knew I’d do what I always do for a show. Sing some country music and hopefully make the coaches FEEL something. I took a breath…and sang. Y’all… HERE WE GO!”

Mathews’ journey on “The Voice” will continue next week. The show, now in its 30th season, airs Monday nights on NBC and Peacock.

You can also follow the singer’s journey on Facebook at kayleighmathewsmusic.