Grape stomping in Sonoita, a throwback book fair and a festival for kids — there's a lot going on in Tucson this weekend.

What else? Movie screenings including a sing-along version of "Grease," extreme acrobatics in a free show on the University of Arizona campus, an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and an anime-themed pop-up at a tea shop.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature Puerto Rican treats from The Sweet Coquí.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Candle Workshop with Di Luna Candles

Di Luna Candles is known for her beautiful candles scented like birthday cake, coconut and grapefruit mint. She recently opened her own brick-and-mortar where she not only sells her candles but teaches the community how to make them! Learn to make a pumpkin spice candle and a pumpkin chai body scrub.

When: 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Di Luna Candles, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $45

Rappel to Propel Girl Scouts in our Community!

Safe Shift Store 3-Day Sale

The Safe Shift estate store, which helps raise funds for firefighters and first responders through the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, opens its doors for three days each month. Past items for sale have included furniture, home decor, kitchen items, books and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 7-9

Where: Safe Shift, 2801 E. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 7-9; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

A Very Special Music & Movies for 2nd Saturdays Downtown!

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

When: Thursdays-Mondays

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Bawker Bawker's 3-year Celebration

Local cider house Bawker Bawker is celebrating its third birthday with a weekend of activities: DJ bingo on Thursday, a food truck and live music on Friday and Saturday, yoga on Sunday morning and a cupcake and cider pairing on Sunday afternoon.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Most events are free, but bring money for cider! Cupcake pairing is $21, reservations recommended. Yoga is $13.80.

Beer Lovers Trivia

Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with 1912 Brewing Co. Test your knowledge in all things beer during this trivia night.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Odyssey Live Storytelling

Attend this live storytelling event to hear stories surrounding the theme of "arms and legs."

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Solar Cinema: "Hairspray"

Watch a free outdoor screening of John Waters' film "Hairspray." Bring your own chair! Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend

Tasting History: Pomegranates

Learn all about pomegranates at Mission Garden's new monthly event series where you'll learn about the origins of crops, how to grow them at home and how they became "part of our local agricultural and culinary traditions." These events feature demonstrations, tastings and written materials.

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9 Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie on Fridays at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, "Interstellar" will be playing.

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Tim Burton Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's trivia is all about Tim Burton movies.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served. Park between Dillard's and Sears.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Tucson KidsFest 2023

This huge indoor festival for kids is back for another year. Find a ninja course, carnival rides, performances, laser tag, dinosaurs and a meet-and-greet with JJ from "Cocomelon."

When: 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $13

'90s Doggy Paddle Pool Party

The Marana Pool will be drained this winter for maintenance ... but until that happens, the pool will be open this Saturday for a dog pool party! There will be prizes awarded to the dogs dressed in the best '90s-themed outfits. Remember to bring proof of your dog's license, in addition to documents for their rabies and DAPP vaccines.

When: Time slots are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT

Dubbed a thrilling adventure, Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT will feature tightrope walking and extreme acrobatics in a free show on the University of Arizona Mall. "What ensues is a hilarious spectacle featuring a high-flying hot air balloon and never-before-seen balancing acts on a vertical stage you must see to believe," presenter Arizona Arts Live says.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes is a group with a goal: helping other minority-owned small businesses thrive through frequent artisan markets. The mercados that once took place in midtown have moved to a new location near Fourth Avenue. Find about 30 vendors selling items like art, jewelry, self-care and food.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

"Grease" Sing-Along

Sing along to "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're The One That I Want" at this sing-along version of the 1978 movie "Grease."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Great Crush Festival

If you've ever wanted to stomp some grapes, now's your chance. The Great Crush Festival is taking place at AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita, with grape stomping, live music, food and wine.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Green Chile Fest

Celebrate all things green chile at this festival in Sonoita, which will feature The Meading Room's famous spicy green chile wine, plus live music and food. Fresh chiles will be roasted on site, too!

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Meading Room, 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, open to all ages

Throwback Book Fair

If you're anything like me, you remember when the Scholastic Book Fair came to your school and you BEGGED your mom for money. Trail Dust Town is bringing that nostalgic book fair back, but with a grown-up twist. Find books from Bookmans, local vendors selling throwback items, a '90s-themed craft table, live music and retro-inspired food and drinks. The iconic Ms. Frizzle will also make an appearance.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 for kids, $10 for adults, $20 for VIP.

Daft Punk Night

Fans of Daft Punk can head to The Rialto for this adult-only dance party.

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15-$35. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Desert Artisans Market

Shop handmade soaps, paintings, bags, jewelry and more during this indoor artisan market featuring over a dozen artists.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: CATALYST in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Afternoon Tea at Lavender Manor

Tucson's lavender shop is hosting an afternoon tea featuring honey lavender gelato, lavender taffy, lavender scones and more lavender-themed bites.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $50

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Dancing with the Stars of Tucson

This event, hosted by the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, has been dancing its way through Tucson for more than a decade and is making its return this month. The lineup of local celebrities dancing this year includes Tucson Appliance's Chris Edwards and Arizona Athletics' Erika Barnes.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.

Cost: $200

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Surly Wench benefit

Fourth Avenue's Surly Wench is hosting a benefit for their team member Erin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. Listen to '80s and dark wave music and dress in pink or black! The proceeds of a special cocktail dubbed "Erin It Out" will be donated to Erin.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Tell Me A Tail

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting an afternoon of book readings, games, face painting and a special appearance by Cat in the Hat.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an hour of family-friendly comedy. Kids will also have the chance to hop on the stage to perform alongside the group's improvisers.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7, or $21 for a family of 5

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in September

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Moe Moe Fantasy

Moe Moe Pop-up, which organizes anime-themed events in Tucson, is hosting an event featuring a scavenger hunt, vendors, a cosplay contest, karaoke and more.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Make Waves: A Pool Party

Head to this free pool party hosted by Hotel McCoy and In Phase Entertainment. Four DJs are on the lineup for the evening.

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend. A signed pool waiver is required.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another round of free concerts in the park, featuring special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays in September

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Cat Bingo at El Jefe Cat Cafe

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Cafe all while playing bingo!

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: El Jefe Cat Cafe, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14. Reservations are required. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history and see historic buildings.

When: 7-9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

