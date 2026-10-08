Forget pumpkin spice, October means it’s time for Chinese Chorizo!

The Chinese Chorizo Festival is back for its fifth year, bringing the delicious dish to various local restaurants so the community has the chance to taste a little piece of Tucson history.

Chinese Chorizo is more than just a tasty meal; it brought together Chinese and Mexican immigrants who faced racism in Tucson during the 1880s through the 1960s. During that time, Chinese grocery stores began popping up around some of the city’s historic barrios, creating a safe space for communities to gather.

One of the specialties at these grocery stores was Chinese chorizo. Instead of letting end cuts of meat go to waste, workers would revive it with Mexican spices, chiles and red wine, combining the two cultures together and creating something delicious.

About six years ago, Feng-Feng Yeh, the festival’s creator, was inspired by an old Chinese Chorizo recipe she found on the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center’s website, collaborating with local chefs Maria Mazon and Jackie Tran to bring the dish to life.

Now, Yeh and the festival have made over 2,500 pounds of Chinese Chorizo and have worked with 85-plus restaurants in Arizona, Los Angeles and New York City.

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“These 5 years have been life changing for me as a person. Working on this project has been an ongoing lesson on how to show up as a community member,” Yeh said in an Instagram post. “It is definitely not easy to produce on an annual basis but what keeps me going is you. The heart of this community is so big. I am constantly moved by the generosity, support and magic you all have given to make this Festival happen. Chinese Chorizo is not only a recipe for solidarity but a gift to one another to say ‘I see you in all of your humanity.’”

Like the years before, over 1,000 pounds of Chinese chorizo is donated to participating restaurants and food vendors who are then tasked with crafting creative dishes that incorporate the chorizo, putting their own spin on the classic recipe.

Every weekend through Nov. 22, a select group of restaurants will be featuring their special Chinese Chorizo dishes for customers to try. It’s like a scrumptious scavenger hunt!

The festival officially kicks off this week. From Oct. 9-11, you’ll be able to find Chinese Chorizo dishes at Anello, Bamba, Bata, Barrio Bread, Boca, Ceres, Muncheez, Rocco’s, Rosebud Bakery, Sawmill Run and Zerai’s Intl Bar.

For the full festival schedule, make sure to check out their Instagram page and start planning your Chinese Chorizo itinerary!