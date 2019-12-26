🎶What are you doing New Year's?... New Year's Eve?🎶
If you haven't figured it out quite yet, we've got a whole big list of ways to ring in a brand new decade.
Whether you're a reveler who wants to dance the night away or you prefer something a little more low-key like celebrating on East Coast time so you can be home and in bed by 11 p.m., this list has something for everyone.
Parents, we haven't forgotten about you. At the bottom of the list you'll find lots of places hosting family-friendly Noon Year's Eve parties so littles can join in the festivities at a more appropriate hour.
Whatever you choose, have fun, be safe and we'll see you in 2020!
New Year's Eve: Tucson's Times Square at Hotel Congress
This event is being billed as Tucson's biggest NYE party, and it sure does sound like it has it all including: live music on two stages, Rockettes, fireworks, food and drinks.
The vibe might be NYC, but the countdown is totally Tucson with a giant taco drop instead of a twinkling ball.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $40 for general admission (includes favors and a champagne toast), $70 for upgraded admission (includes the above plus private piano bar and two drink tickets), $150 for VIP (includes the above plus valet parking, full buffet, champagne wall, private DJ and a VIP lounge and bar.)
University of Arizona NYE Bowl Bash
This outdoor event happening right next to Hotel Congress continues the Tucson Times Square vibe but also includes a kid's zone with inflatables, face painting, games and free admission to the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum plus a massive piñata, food trucks, live music, ice skating and fireworks.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Introvert's New Year's Eve at Hotel McCoy
If going to a big party isn't your thing, you can keep things chill at Hotel McCoy's NYE event. Sparkly drinks, coloring, crafts and live music are part of the evening's low key activities.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend.
I Love the 90s Pajama Jam
Stay cozy on NYE and wear your comfiest lounge wear and pajamas for this 90s themed dance party. There will also be door prizes, drink specials and a pajama contest.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. -1 a.m.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
Cost: $20
Prom Night NYE Party at Gentle Ben's
Prom attire is encouraged at this NYE party that will feature DJs, dancing, a midnight countdown, photo booth and raffle.
The event is being hosted by A Light Network, a group that raises money for local organizations, and proceeds from this event will help support education in Tucson.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $10 cover charge
IBT'S Black and White Party
Be sure to wear your your best black and white attire to dance the night away at IBT's. A special NYE drag show starts off the evening at 8 p.m. and there's a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m
Where: IBT's, 616 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 cover charge
2020 One Big Country Song NYE Party
Two-step into 2020 with live country music by Flipside and DJ Porkchop. Tickets include party favors and champagne.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $15
New Year's Eve Party at Iron John's Brewing Company
Celebrate New Year's Eve on East Coast Time at the new Iron John's taproom in Maracana Indoor Sports Arena. The party ends at 10 p.m. when the ball drops in New York City so you can be home and in bed at a decent hour. Mark Insley and Damon Barnaby will be performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Iron Johns's Brewing Company, 555 E. 18th St.
Cost: Free admission.
The Boogie Knights at the Diamond Center
Take things way back to the 70s with a disco dance party featuring live music by disco revival band, The Boogie Knights.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road
Cost: $15-$25
New Year's Eve Dance Party at Monterey Court
Dance to the music of blues and funk band Little House of Funk this New Year's Eve.
This event includes dinner off a gourmet prix fixe menu, drink specials and an East Coast toast at 10 p.m.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 7-11 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $50 for dinner, dessert, champagne toast and dancing, $20 for dancing and a la carte food. Tickets typically sell out, call 520-207-2429 for reservations.
"Westworld" New Year's Eve Party
Travel into the past while stepping into the future. If you're a fan of the "Westworld" series this is where you'll want to spend the evening. Dress in your best wild west costume for this "Westworld" themed bash, swing dance, play games and sip beer, mead or wine. The brewery will ring in the New Year on East Coast time with a 10 p.m. champagne toast.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Ave.
Cost: Free admission. $15 gets you unlimited trips to the taco bar served by Daniela’s Cooking.
Party Like it's 1999 Revisited - NYE Celebration
If you didn't come to party, don't bother knocking on the Rialto's door. The festivities at the downtown venue include music by The Purple Madness "America's #1 Prince tribute band," a DJ set by Future Syndicate and a photo booth. Revelers are encouraged to wear their best Prince-inspired looks and the Rialto will provide tons of purple party favors.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Life is just a party and parties weren't meant to last so this one starts at 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) and ends at 2 a.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street
Cost: $20 general admission, $45-50 VIP (includes access to private dance area, champagne split and exclusive party favors).
FLUXX New Year's Eve Queer Dance Party at 191 Toole
Get ready to dance all night at Fluxx Productions' NYE party. The theme is "Reveal Your Kink," so fetish attire is welcomed. There will be music, go-go dancers and a midnight toast.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave.
Cost: $6 general admission
Pop Clink Dance New Year's Bash at Loews Ventana Canyon
Party into 2020 at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort at this annual NYE bash featuring a DJ in the Kiva Ballroom, a light bites menu, champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Prizes will be given out for the best dressed, most creative outfit and best dancers.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive
Cost: $25 per person
New Year's Eve at Casino Del Sol
It's a mega music celebration at Casino Del Sol, where bands and DJs will be performing on several stages throughout the casino so you can dance in the new year.
80s and Gentleman, the legendary Arizona 80s tribute band, and a video DJ perform in the Event Center from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Ruben Ramos, LA 45 and Jimmy Lee are performing in the Bingo Hall from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., but you'll need a voucher to get in which can be picked up at Club Sol starting at 10 a.m.
Tejano band Relente 520 and DJ Aftershock play in the Tropico Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ritmo de Sanchez will be playing salsa, cumbias and Latin music in the Paradiso Lounge, along with DJ Karmuh, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
All venues will celebrate the stroke of midnight with a balloon drop and champagne toast.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 shows start at 8 p.m.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Event is free to attend
"The Princess Bride" New Year's Eve Party at The Loft Cinema
Celebrate the end of 2019 with Westley, Princess Buttercup and Inigo Montoya at this special late night screening of "The Princess Bride" at The Loft Cinema.
There will be a costume contest, fun props you'll be able to use during the movie (including inflatable swords), and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight to start the film.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: $15 general admission, $12 for Loft members
Family-Friendly New Year's Eve parties
Happy Noon Year at the Children's Museum Tucson
Before the confetti drops at noon, you can dance and participate in arts and crafts activities. Have fun with noisemakers and a cider toast at noon.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Event is included with museum admission of $9 for anyone over age 1
Noon Year's Eve Open Jumps
Jump and play in one arena while getting ready for the finale countdown in another. There will be bubbles, a balloon drop and glow-in-the-dark lighting. You'll need socks and a signed waiver. Parents play free.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31. The first session is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a second session is from 1-3 p.m.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, Suite 108
Cost: $12 in advance; $14 day-of
Happy Noon Year!
Count down to the new year at noon and celebrate with an apple juice toast, playtime, a craft and treats.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
Cost: $12
Noon Year's Eve at the Desert Museum
Go wild with all the fun activities at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This family-friendly event will have sparkling cider and apple juice, a DJ, face painting, a recycling ball drop and a live animal show. The first 50 kids will also get party favors.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Arizona-Sonora-Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road.
Cost: Event is free with museum admission. General admission is $21.95, youth ages 3 to 12 are $9.95 and children under 3 are free.
Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town
Wild, wild West fun for the whole family at Trail Dust Town with a party happening inside the Savoy Opera House. The three-piece string band Kids' Country will perform family-friendly roots music, and there will be crafts, photo ops, and unlimited carousel, Ferris wheel and train rides. When the clock strikes noon kids can enjoy an apple cider toast and a balloon drop.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $6 admission; pre-walking babies get free admission. Snacks and adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Noon Year's Eve at T&B North
The team at Tap & Bottle North is throwing a family-friendly Noon Year's eve party with everything littles love: a pizza food truck, face painting, balloon drop, piñata, a DJ and a performance by Mr. Nature's Music Garden.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free admission