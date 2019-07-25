Tucson has some seriously talented teens.

See for yourself by checking out these murals, which were all done with the help of young Tucson artists. 

Palo Verde Pool

Part of the Palo Verde Pool mural painted by student artists and Isaac Caruso. 

Arizona muralist Isaac Caruso has been working this summer with four students to paint a mural designed by them at Palo Verde Pool on the east side. The new mural celebrates the neighborhood's culture and history. 

The mural is part of of an Arts Foundation program for Tucson and Southern Arizona in which youth get paid to create a mural with an experienced artist. 

Where: 355 S. Mann Ave.

El Rio Neighborhood Center

The El Rio Restoration Project uses the help of local artists and roughly 20 youth volunteers to restore the murals of Tucson artist, David Tineo. The artist has graced the El Rio Neighborhood Center with seven murals since 1976, however, the murals have faced vandalism and faded over time. This restoration occurred on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. Tucson, Ariz.

Artists David Tineo and Alfonso Chavez worked with local youth volunteers to restore the original 1970s murals at the El Rio Neighborhood Center. 

Where: 1390 W. Speedway

Warehouse Arts District Murals and Steel Sculpture

One of the panels created by high school student artists in the Warehouse Arts District in downtown Tucson. 

Ten high school artists created panels identifying the Warehouse Arts District in downtown Tucson. They were inspired by iconic signs found around the city. 

Ten high school student artists designed and painted the Warehouse Arts District way-finding sign and ten murals. They were inspired by historic metal signs found around Tucson from the 1940s to 1970s. 

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Quincie Douglas Center

One of the pieces of art completed by youth artists at the Quincie Douglas Center. Others include mosaics on a monument, a painting of Buffalo Soldiers and a bench with tiles. 

Mosaic murals line the front and back of the monument in front of the Quincie Douglas Center. The artwork was created by youth artists as part of the Pima Association of Government's Youth Art Project. The pieces honor civil rights pioneer Quincie Douglas. 

Where: Quincie Douglas Center and Library, 1575 E. 36th Street

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson

