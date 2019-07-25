Tucson has some seriously talented teens.
See for yourself by checking out these murals, which were all done with the help of young Tucson artists.
If you know of others, email us at thisistucson@tucson.com
Palo Verde Pool
Arizona muralist Isaac Caruso has been working this summer with four students to paint a mural designed by them at Palo Verde Pool on the east side. The new mural celebrates the neighborhood's culture and history.
The mural is part of of an Arts Foundation program for Tucson and Southern Arizona in which youth get paid to create a mural with an experienced artist.
Where: 355 S. Mann Ave.
El Rio Neighborhood Center
Artists David Tineo and Alfonso Chavez worked with local youth volunteers to restore the original 1970s murals at the El Rio Neighborhood Center.
Where: 1390 W. Speedway
Warehouse Arts District Murals and Steel Sculpture
Ten high school student artists designed and painted the Warehouse Arts District way-finding sign and ten murals. They were inspired by historic metal signs found around Tucson from the 1940s to 1970s.
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Quincie Douglas Center
Mosaic murals line the front and back of the monument in front of the Quincie Douglas Center. The artwork was created by youth artists as part of the Pima Association of Government's Youth Art Project. The pieces honor civil rights pioneer Quincie Douglas.
Where: Quincie Douglas Center and Library, 1575 E. 36th Street