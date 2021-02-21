Travel Solutions: Alitalia says my ticket is refundable – so why isn't it?

What paperwork do you need? If you live in the U.S., check the U.S. Department of State site at https://travel.state.gov/. Also, visit the International Air Transport Association site at www.iatatravelcentre.com/, which keeps the most up-to-date visa information.

You kept a great paper trail of the correspondence between you and Alitalia. It would have been good if you also sent the information to an executive contact at the airline, asking for their assistance. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of all the Alitalia managers on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/alitalia/.

Looking at your case, I think part of the delay was related to COVID-19. Another part was just normal airline shenanigans. Alitalia appears to have misread the terms of your ticket, falsely claiming that they owe you a ticket credit. By the way, if they’d persisted, you could have filed a credit card chargeback. In the U.S., the Fair Credit Billing Act protects you against charges for products or services not delivered, which this certainly was.

Calling Alitalia wouldn’t have done you much good. Phone or online chats are great for making a quick change to a reservation or asking a question about an upcoming flight, but not for refunds. You’re better off keeping everything in writing.

I contacted Alitalia on your behalf. It issued a $700 refund.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers resolve their problems. Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.