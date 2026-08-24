The former deputy fatally shot Massey in her Cabbage Patch neighborhood home on July 6, 2024, after she called 911 to report a possible intruder. Video from the body-worn camera of Grayson's partner, Dawson Farley, captured the shooting and drew international attention to the case.

Grayson did not activate his body-worn camera until after the shooting.

Inside Massey's home, Grayson told her to take a pot of hot water off the stove. While holding the pot, Massey said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." Grayson responded by saying, "You better not," and that he would shoot Massey.

He pulled out his weapon and yelled at Massey to drop the pot.

"OK, I'm sorry," Massey said before ducking behind her kitchen counter. Grayson approached and fired three times, striking Massey once in the face. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Concerning Massey's comment, "I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me," Grayson wrote in his official report.

Within weeks, Grayson was fired and arrested on murder charges. Sangamon Sheriff Jack Campbell retired after pressure from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to resign. To resolve a federal probe by the Department of Justice, the sheriff's office and county agreed to update its procedures and training to better engage with those experiencing mental health crises.

Questions have centered on the hiring of Grayson, who worked for six different agencies in four years before joining the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in May 2023.