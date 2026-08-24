The U.S.'s rule change shortening international students' visas to four years will be detrimental to universities' enrollment, tuition revenue and Ph.D. students' research, warns University of Arizona Faculty Chair Leila Hudson.
Previously, international students' visas could extend for the duration as they obtained their degrees.
The change "exposes our international students to personal risks under the current ICE regime that we have seen since the beginning of 2025,” Hudson said in an interview with the Star, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Aside from creating an even less hospitable environment for international students, it boomerangs back on the type of work that can be done,” she said.
“So, people are likely to be pushed into less ambitious research projects, ones that are going to be more derivative, that will easily be completed with a margin of error so that you can get in and out of the country. That’s not good for the dynamism of research. It’s not good for students who are doing that research, if they happen to be international students," Hudson said.
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On July 16, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security eliminated a federal regulation in place since 1978 that allowed international students to legally stay in the U.S. with their F-1 visas for as long as their programs of study or degrees lasted. An F-1 visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows students to enter the U.S.
The new rule, taking effect Sept. 15, says they can stay in the U.S. only four years unless they apply for an extension. It also limits their ability to change majors and institutions once they’re in the country. DHS first rolled this out last summer, and the agency received nearly 22,000 comments, with most opposing the change.
Hudson said faculty should speak up, and international faculty members who can draw on their own experiences may be able to emphasize how international students are a continuation of their own legacy, projects and contributions, and will eventually create their own legacy.
“So, what I would hope is that our administration joins us in continuing to highlight, continuing to demonstrate commitment to all our international community members as well as all sectors of our student and faculty and staff community in a way that we didn’t see in 2025,” Hudson said.
UA spokesperson Mitch Zak didn’t respond to the Star’s questions related to the rule change by DHS, but UA President Suresh Garimella told the Star in a statement last fall: “To international students and families who may feel anxious about studying abroad, my message is simple: you are welcome here at the University of Arizona. Our campus is a place where every student can thrive, pursue discovery, and prepare for a meaningful life and career.”
“International students are an integral part of who we are, and we are honored to be part of their journey,” he said.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.