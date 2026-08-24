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The U.S.'s rule change shortening international students' visas to four years will be detrimental to universities' enrollment, tuition revenue and Ph.D. students' research, warns University of Arizona Faculty Chair Leila Hudson.

Previously, international students' visas could extend for the duration as they obtained their degrees.

The change "exposes our international students to personal risks under the current ICE regime that we have seen since the beginning of 2025,” Hudson said in an interview with the Star, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Aside from creating an even less hospitable environment for international students, it boomerangs back on the type of work that can be done,” she said.

“So, people are likely to be pushed into less ambitious research projects, ones that are going to be more derivative, that will easily be completed with a margin of error so that you can get in and out of the country. That’s not good for the dynamism of research. It’s not good for students who are doing that research, if they happen to be international students," Hudson said.

On July 16, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security eliminated a federal regulation in place since 1978 that allowed international students to legally stay in the U.S. with their F-1 visas for as long as their programs of study or degrees lasted. An F-1 visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows students to enter the U.S.