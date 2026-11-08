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Three Wildcats scored in double figures as the Arizona women’s basketball team defeated Iona 74-61 Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.

Arizona improved to 2-0 to start Becky Burke’s second season.

Breanna Williams had a team-high 12 points off the bench. Sumayah Sugapong and Jasleen Green each scored 11.

Arizona had a significant edge on the boards, outrebounding Iona 36-27. Williams led the way with seven rebounds. Three other Wildcats had five apiece.

The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Gaels 23-13 to take a 40-27 lead into halftime. Arizona stretched its advantage to 20 points with 4:13 remaining before being outscored 12-5 the rest of the way.

The Wildcats’ next assignment is considerably tougher. Arizona visits former Pac-12 rival UCLA Thursday night. The Bruins (2-0) are the reigning national champs and are ranked 11th in the AP Top 25.