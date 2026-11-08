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Arizona's highly anticipated matchup with the Utah Utes in Tucson will kick off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Fox, the Big 12 announced on Sunday.

The third-ranked Utes are 1.5-point favorites to beat the No. 22-ranked Wildcats. It's the first time Arizona is an underdog at home this season.

The last time Arizona hosted a top-five opponent was Oregon in 2013. The Utes are the highest-ranked team to play Arizona in Tucson since No. 2 Oregon in 2007.

Arizona is 21-26-2 all-time against Utah. Arizona won its last two meetings against Utah, including the program's first official Big 12 game — a 23-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Utes in Salt Lake City in 2024.

The last time Arizona faced Utah in Tucson was the Wildcats and Utes' last season in the Pac-12 in 2023, when Arizona routed Utah 42-18 for the final home game of the season.

Utah is coming off a 28-20 win over ninth-ranked BYU in the “Holy War.” The Utes are led by first-year head coach Morgan Scalley and the quarterback tandem of Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. The Utes have the fourth-best offense and fourth-best defense in the Big 12.

Arizona — with the fifth-best offense and the third-best defense in the Big 12 — recently beat TCU, 29-28, in thrilling fashion Friday night in Tucson.