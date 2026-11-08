Some of the most iconic moments in Arizona football history have nicknames, like the “Leap by the Lake” or “Hill Mary.”
Some moments don’t have catchy nicknames, like Chuck Cecil’s 106-yard pick-six against Arizona State in the 1986 Territorial Cup.
We workshopped some names for No. 22 Arizona’s 29-28 win over the TCU Horned Frogs Friday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Here’s what we came up with:
The Midnight Miracle, as written by Star columnist Michael Lev.
Miracle Salgado-Medina.
Salgado-Miracle.
The Old Pueblo Pooch.
Regardless of whichever catchy name you deem fit for the moment, Arizona’s come-from-behind win over TCU is considered one of the greatest comebacks in UA football history.
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Here’s a look at 10 comebacks in Arizona’s history as a program, in chronological order.
Hardin-Simmons
When: Oct. 7, 1950
Where: Arizona Stadium
Opponent, score: Hardin-Simmons, 32-28
What happened: Tied for the second-largest comeback in program history, the Wildcats trailed their Border Conference rivals from Texas, 21-0, in the second quarter and came back to win their first game of the 1950 season. The Wildcats were 4-6 in their second season under head coach Bob Winslow.
Snow game
When: Nov. 15, 1968
Where: Ute Stadium (Salt Lake City)
Opponent, score: Utah, 16-15
What happened: Down 15-0 — in a snowstorm — with 13 minutes remaining, Arizona backup quarterback Bruce Lee threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Ron Gardin and tight end Ted Sherwood, but still trailed 15-13. After getting the ball back with just over 90 seconds remaining, the Wildcats went down the field to set up Steve Hurley for a 27-yard field goal.
“That’s got to be the damnedest miracle ever,” said Arizona coach Darrell Mudra. “I tell you what, somebody has to be looking over us.”
Cal
When: Sept. 27, 1980
Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, California)
Opponent, score: Cal, 31-24
What happened: Arizona trailed 21-3 with just over 12 minutes left in the third quarter. The victory marked the first win of the Larry Smith era.
Arizona’s win over Cal in 1980 was one of several memorable battles between the Wildcats and Golden Bears.
In 2006, Cal led Arizona by two touchdowns at halftime following a 95-yard punt return by DeSean Jackson, who also had a 62-yard touchdown reception. The Wildcats rallied to tie the game 17-17 following a pair of Chris Henry rushing touchdowns.
With just under 13 minutes to play, Cal quarterback Nate Longshore was intercepted by Arizona star cornerback Antoine Cason, who returned the pick 39 yards up Cal’s sideline for a go-ahead touchdown. Arizona stunned an eighth-ranked Cal team that had future NFL stars in Jackson, running backs Marshawn Lynch and Justin Forsett, center Alex Mack and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane.
Arizona beat Cal in walk-off fashion in 2012 (we’ll address in a moment) and in double-overtime fashion in Berkeley in 2017. Cal failed a two-point conversion, and the Wildcats won, 45-44. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate accounted for 303 yards of total offense in the win.
San Diego State
When: Oct. 4, 1997
Where: Arizona Stadium
Opponent, score: San Diego State, 31-28
What happened: San Diego State wide receiver and punt returner Az-Zahir Hakim scored two touchdowns in the first half, and the Aztecs jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Wildcats, but quarterback Ortege Jenkins led Arizona on two scoring drives and the Wildcats only trailed 21-14 at halftime.
Arizona tied the game with an 8-yard lob pass from Jenkins to wide receiver Dennis Northcutt, and then the Wildcats took the lead late with a 30-yard field goal by kicker Mark McDonald. Linebacker Chester Burnett had the game-sealing interception on San Diego State’s final drive.
Washington
When: Oct. 27, 2007
Where: Husky Stadium (Seattle)
Opponent, score: Washington, 48-41
What happened: Arizona scored 22 unanswered points, and quarterback Willie Tuitama threw for a then-school-record 510 yards, after trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter. Arizona wide receiver Mike Thomas had 10 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with roughly two minutes remaining.
Stanford
When: Oct. 17, 2009
Where: Arizona Stadium
Opponent, score: Stanford, 43-38
What happened: The Wildcats were down two possessions, 38-29, going into the final period against an Andrew Luck-quarterbacked and Jim Harbaugh-coached Stanford team. A 57-yard touchdown run by Arizona running back Nic Grigsby on third-and-17 gave the Wildcats a 43-38 lead. Backup running back Greg Nwoko’s 43-yard touchdown cut the deficit to two points. Both Arizona and Stanford combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense.
‘11 Territorial Cup
When: Nov. 19, 2011
Where: Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe)
Opponent, score: Arizona State, 31-27
What happened: The Wildcats and Sun Devils combined for 1,061 yards of total offense. UA quarterback Nick Foles and Brock Osweiler combined for 857 passing yards. However, Osweiler threw two interceptions. After Foles suffered a back injury in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Bryson Beirne subbed in to finish the game.
After a pair of runs by running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Keola Antolin, Beirne threw a screen pass to wide receiver Juron Criner, who broke three tackles en route for a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown. Despite trailing by 10 entering the fourth quarter and playing without its star quarterback, the Wildcats prevailed. The comeback win was one of the few positive moments for a UA team that played the second half of the season with interim head coach Tim Kish after Mike Stoops was fired.
New Mexico Bowl
When: Dec. 15, 2012
Where: University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Opponent, score: Nevada, 49-48
What happened: Arizona was searching for its first postseason victory under first-year head Rich Rodriguez — and the program’s first bowl win in four years — but the Wildcats were in trouble at the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. Nevada had a 17-point advantage entering the fourth quarter, and late-game heroics by quarterback Matt Scott, wide receivers Austin Hill and Tyler Slavin and linebacker Marquis Flowers, who had an interception and recovered an onside kick, lifted the Wildcats to a one-point win.
Arizona didn't lead until the final 19 seconds of the game. The New Mexico Bowl was the first part of the UA’s memorable sports day on Dec. 15, 2012 — also known as 12-15-12 — which was capped by Mark Lyons’ game-winning shot that lifted the Arizona men’s basketball team to a thrilling win over fifth-ranked Florida at McKale Center.
Hill Mary
When: Sept. 20, 2014
Opponent, score: Cal, 49-45
What happened: Along with a crucial interception from cornerback Tra’Mayne Bondurant and kicker Casey Skowron’s onside kick that was recovered by the Wildcats, Arizona scored 36 points in the fourth quarter and won the game in walk-off fashion with a 47-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Anu Solomon to Hill, which was dubbed “Hill Mary.”
“It was a team effort, but it was also a super choke job on Cal’s part,” Hill said. “If they would’ve just stopped us from doing one thing that luckily happened in our favor, we would’ve lost that game and had no chance. I don’t like to use the word luck, because we put ourselves in position to win that game.
“But there was definitely some crazy stuff to happen in order for us to even be in position for a Hail Mary to happen. Looking back on it, it was just a crazy sequence of events.”
The following week, Arizona upset No. 2 Oregon in Eugene. The Wildcats went on to win the Pac-12 South Division. Later in the season, Skowron had a walk-off field goal against Washington and lifted the Wildcats to a 27-26 win in Tucson.
Midnight Miracle
When: Nov. 6, 2026
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium
Opponent, score: TCU, 29-28
What happened: Arizona’s Big 12 Championship (and College Football Playoff) hopes were hanging in the balance.
Arizona trailed TCU, 28-20, with just under two minutes remaining until quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Quincy Craig on a wheel route — two plays after Fifita recovered Craig’s fumble. After a failed pass attempt to Caleb “Jet” Smith on the two-point conversion, Arizona needed a stop to have another chance to win.
Freshman kicker and kickoff specialist Ian French kicked a high ball in the middle of TCU's kickoff return unit, and wide receiver Ed Small botched the blooper, allowing Arizona reserve cornerback Zuri Watson to zip downfield and recover the loose ball.
"As soon as his opportunity came, he took full advantage of it and made it happen," Arizona cornerback Tyrese Boss said of Watson. "I'm watching, saw the dude fumble the ball and all I see is Zuri running at full speed and he put his face on the ball. It was perfect. Good execution. He was ready for that moment. I'm proud of him. Big moment for him."
After three straight running plays to chew up time in order for TCU to not have much time on the final drive of the game, kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made a 37-yard field goal to take the lead. It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal — the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.
"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."
Boss punctuated the win with a game-sealing interception on TCU’s final drive.
Brennan said Arizona's gutty win "was a great demonstration of redline" and "the battle of belief."
"The players kept believing," Brennan said. "The sideline was electric. Even in tough moments of the game, everybody kept finding ways to support each other, love each other, pour into each other, and it was magic the way that game finished. … We just kept fighting, kept finding a way and kept making plays in all three phases.
“I'm just excited for the kids to finish that game with the incredible plays they made."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports