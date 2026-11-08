“But there was definitely some crazy stuff to happen in order for us to even be in position for a Hail Mary to happen. Looking back on it, it was just a crazy sequence of events.”

The following week, Arizona upset No. 2 Oregon in Eugene. The Wildcats went on to win the Pac-12 South Division. Later in the season, Skowron had a walk-off field goal against Washington and lifted the Wildcats to a 27-26 win in Tucson.

Midnight Miracle

When: Nov. 6, 2026

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium

Opponent, score: TCU, 29-28

What happened: Arizona’s Big 12 Championship (and College Football Playoff) hopes were hanging in the balance.

Arizona trailed TCU, 28-20, with just under two minutes remaining until quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Quincy Craig on a wheel route — two plays after Fifita recovered Craig’s fumble. After a failed pass attempt to Caleb “Jet” Smith on the two-point conversion, Arizona needed a stop to have another chance to win.

Freshman kicker and kickoff specialist Ian French kicked a high ball in the middle of TCU's kickoff return unit, and wide receiver Ed Small botched the blooper, allowing Arizona reserve cornerback Zuri Watson to zip downfield and recover the loose ball.