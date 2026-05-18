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The speed of the modern world seems to be perpetually set to turbo, and that can be stressful. Stress can quickly transition from something that provides a temporary boost in motivation to a chronic problem. While it’s not always possible to tame the fast-forward nature of life, building a daily routine that serves to buffer the mind and the body from an onslaught of stress can benefit a person’s overall health.

The American Institute of Stress reports that Gallup’s Global Emotions Report (2023) found about 49 percent of Americans experience significant daily stress, a particularly high rate among high-income nations. Statistics Canada says more than one in four people in Canada report high to severe daily stress levels, with rates rising to 30 to 36 percent among those ages 35 to 54. The Mayo Clinic advises that chronic stress puts health at risk. Stress hormones can disrupt almost all of the body’s processes.

It’s possible to lower cortisol levels and reclaim a life that is less battered by stress. Here is an easy guide anyone can follow.

• Ease into the day. Many people start the morning with an alarm clock, checking emails or social media, or turning on the news. A barrage of information and stimuli can trigger an immediate spike in stress hormones. Instead of waking up and getting riled up, avoid screens or stressful information for the first half hour of the day. Replace screen-related activities with more mindful ones like stretching, sitting out in the sun, enjoying nature or even journaling.