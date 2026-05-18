The speed of the modern world seems to be perpetually set to turbo, and that can be stressful. Stress can quickly transition from something that provides a temporary boost in motivation to a chronic problem. While it’s not always possible to tame the fast-forward nature of life, building a daily routine that serves to buffer the mind and the body from an onslaught of stress can benefit a person’s overall health.
The American Institute of Stress reports that Gallup’s Global Emotions Report (2023) found about 49 percent of Americans experience significant daily stress, a particularly high rate among high-income nations. Statistics Canada says more than one in four people in Canada report high to severe daily stress levels, with rates rising to 30 to 36 percent among those ages 35 to 54. The Mayo Clinic advises that chronic stress puts health at risk. Stress hormones can disrupt almost all of the body’s processes.
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It’s possible to lower cortisol levels and reclaim a life that is less battered by stress. Here is an easy guide anyone can follow.
• Ease into the day. Many people start the morning with an alarm clock, checking emails or social media, or turning on the news. A barrage of information and stimuli can trigger an immediate spike in stress hormones. Instead of waking up and getting riled up, avoid screens or stressful information for the first half hour of the day. Replace screen-related activities with more mindful ones like stretching, sitting out in the sun, enjoying nature or even journaling.
• Learn breathing techniques. Stress fires up the nervous system, and slowing down breaths can combat stress. Various breathing techniques are designed to usher in calm and clarity. One of them is the 4-7-8 technique, offers the Cleveland Clinic. With this method, you inhale for four seconds, hold for seven, and then exhale slowly for eight.
• Eat the right foods. High-sugar snacks are a go-to when people are eating to combat stress. But these snacks cause insulin to spike, followed by crashes that can mimic the feelings of anxiety. Instead, choose foods that won’t cause insulin spikes, but rather help regulate the stress response. Magnesium is known to help promote calm, according to the National Institutes of Health, and foods like spinach, almonds and dark chocolate are rich in magnesium.
• Get moving more. Exercise is a great way to metabolize excessive stress hormones that build up during a long day. The general guidelines of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity movement a day will increase the heart rate enough to trigger the release of endorphins, which are the body’s mood elevators and feel-good chemicals.
• Write things down. Stress can materialize when you feel you are going to forget something or have too much on your list. Writing tasks down gets them out of your brain, so they aren’t on a constant loop. According to Michael Scullin, director of the Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory at Baylor University, a group of people who wrote down a to-do list of tasks they had to complete fell asleep nine minutes faster than a group that did not make such a list. This “cognitive offloading” is a physical action to relieve a mental load, and it can reduce stress.
These stress-busting tips are coping mechanisms for daily life. They don’t have to be done all at once; pick one morning habit and one evening habit to start with the first week and progress from there as you adapt.