Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Project Blue data center will use groundwater from two new wells being drilled on the property.

Beale Infrastructure confirmed in a statement to the Star that a contractor will begin drilling two wells at the site on South Houghton Road near the Pima County Fairgrounds.

The news of an indefinite water source for the data center follows a history of water-related issues at the construction site.

Following backlash to the data center’s potential draw on water and energy in the desert, Beale and Pima County reached a renewed agreement in December that included requiring water rights to be secured through the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

The Tucson City Council voted unanimously against any involvement with the project in August 2025, which removed the possibility the data center could use water from the city, which officials said would have been treated wastewater for the long term rather than groundwater.

Documents from the Arizona Department of Water Resources showed a company named Bobcat Tucson Water LLC applied and was approved for permits in January to drill on the parcel of land that contains the data center site currently under construction.

The permits issued by the ADWR allow Beale to draw up to 96.5 acre-feet per year. Beale said they estimate the facility will use between 15,000 to 20,000 gallons per day, “roughly equivalent to two or three sit-down restaurants.”