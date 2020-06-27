200-plus homes proposed for southwest Tucson

Developers are proposing a new housing project on Tucson’s southwest side along the banks of the Enchanted Hills Wash.

Near Hank Oyama Elementary School on 36th Street and La Cholla, the development could have up to 204 houses if modification requests are approved by the city.

The developer, Forestar Group Inc., is a majority-owned subsidiary of national homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc.

The company primarily acquires real estate and develops in into finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders.

According to paperwork filed with the city, the project would leave about 44% of the currently vacant 60-acre lot as open space.

The modification the company seeks is to reduce the current lot size restriction of 36,000 square feet to between 4,500 and 5,000 square feet to accommodate the number of homes and maximize open space, said Keri Silvyn, an attorney representing the developers.

“The approach is get the density in a cluster so you can preserve open space,” she said.

She said developers aim to build homes in a to-be-determined price range that appeals to first-time and step-up home buyers.