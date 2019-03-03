The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino del Sol’s new hotel has reached the halfway point in its construction.
Before placing a 17-foot beam at the top of the hotel’s frame recently, members of the tribe, the Casino del Sol team and the McCarthy construction team signed the beam.
“The signatures on the beam of all who helped make this happen will now be a permanent part of the hotel structure,” said CEO of Casino del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg.
The new hotel, Estrella at Casino del Sol, sits on 2.2 acres adjacent to the existing Casino del Sol. It will have six floors and 151 rooms with amenities such as an arcade, a lounge area, and a family-friendly pool, with a slide for the kids and poolside bar for the adults. There will also be a 75-space RV park on site.
The hotel is expected to open in November.