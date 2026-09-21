Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed early Sunday on Tucson west side, Tucson police said.

About 6 a.m., Thomas Philip Roussey was riding east on West Ironwood Hill Drive when he was struck by a westbound vehicle making a left turn onto North Greasewood Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Roussey was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the 2024 Ford Escape that struck the bicyclist, Mara Jendro, 25, was cited on suspicion of a moving violation that caused serious injury or death.

The investigation continues.