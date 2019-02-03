TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider

of edge cloud services, today announced the Compensation Committee of

the Board of Directors of Limelight Networks, Inc. approved a stock for

salary program, wherein Messrs. Robert Lento, Sajid Malhotra and Michael

DiSanto elect to receive payment of half of their respective 2019 base

salary in shares of Limelight’s common stock beginning on February 1,

2019.

“As I stated during our recent earnings call, I am more excited than I

have ever been about the opportunity that lies ahead for Limelight,”

said Lento, Limelight’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that 2019

will be a record year for our company across several financial and

non-financial metrics, despite the early headwinds, as demonstrated by

our full year guidance. The deep disconnect in what we see as the

long-term opportunity and the current equity value is stark in our view.

As a result, and to demonstrate our confidence in Limelight’s ability to

execute against the company’s 2019 guidance, Sajid, Mike and I are each

willing to replace half of our base salary with equity, similar to what

the three of us did in 2016.”

On the last trading day of each calendar month, each participant will

receive the number of shares of Limelight’s common stock determined by

dividing (i) 1/12th of his or her enrolled salary by (ii) the trailing

30-day closing average of Limelight’s common stock, rounded up to the

nearest whole share. The election by Messrs. Lento, Malhotra and DiSanto

is irrevocable and will continue throughout 2019, subject to certain

market conditions. The shares of common stock will be issued under

Limelight’s Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan. The program

is designed to comply with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

