Tucson Electric asks customers to conserve power during peak demand hours

In recent years, extreme heat in the western United States has threatened to drive peak electric use beyond the level the regional grid can serve, TEP said.

While TEP has lined up enough resources to cover customers’ anticipated usage, supplies could be compromised by regional power plant outages, wildfires or an extended Western heat wave, the company said.

Using less energy between 3 and 7 p.m. helps ease the pressure on the grid, reducing the need for expensive on-peak power purchases and reducing the threat of energy shortages that could cause outages. When shortages become apparent, TEP and other utilities try and cut demand by asking large industrial customers to suspend operations and shutting off service to customers who have agreed to “interruptible” power supplies in exchange for a break on rates.

The next step is appeals to the public for conservation, though there isn’t always time for that, TEP notes. As a last resort, grid operators may start “rolling blackouts” — short outages that are rotated from one area of town to another to limit the impact on any one group of customers.