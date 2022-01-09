 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Arizona program to help launch one promising startup
One promising startup team will get custom support, access to facilities, expert guidance and more to grow their business through the University of Arizona Center for Innovation.

Perkins Coie LLP, an international law firm, is sponsoring the yearlong program, which is accepting applications now through Jan. 19.

The incubator will help entrepreneurs develop a business plan, perform a market assessment, implement product validation, prepare a business pitch presentation, secure funding and more for a successful launch into the market. UACI provides dedicated space for startups where they can work alongside other entrepreneurs in a fast-paced environment.

Beyond admission into the UACI for one year, the winning team will also receive a cash award of $15,000, which includes funding for a legal project budget. The total prize package is valued at $25,000, a news release said.

For several years, Perkins Coie LLP has collaborated with UACI to successfully support startup businesses.

“As a law firm committed to serving as trusted advisors to the most innovative companies, Perkins Coie is proud of our longtime partnership with UACI,” said Perkins Coie Partner Raj Gangadean. “Opportunities like this fuel the continued expansion of Arizona’s startup landscape, resulting in a positive impact on the state’s economy.”

