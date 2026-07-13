He’s 5 of 11 from 3 through two games and has been vocal on the floor and from the bench.

Maluach committed seven turnovers in Game 1.

He watched film, went over the mistakes, adjusted, and didn't commit a single one Sunday.

“Being a young big, when the season gets here, a lot of people are going to pressure up and try to make me turn over the ball," Maluach said. "Just got to be able to take care of the ball so my coach can trust me with the ball.”

Of the three, Maluach has earned a rest day, even though he’s just 19 and could use the reps like everyone else.

CJ Huntley is still out with a right hamstring injury.

“His rehab process has been good here in Vegas,” Allen said. “He's still questionable and working to get back.”

If Huntley were healthy, that’d give the Suns even more reason to sit Maluach.

What about Fleming?

Fleming was icing his left hand and wrist after an 11-point game Sunday.

Another solid outing, but Fleming still seems indecisive when looking to attack the paint off the dribble.

He made a nice baseline cut for a dunk off a Peat interior feed, but the 6-9, 240-pound forward is going to the step-back jumper instead of attacking the paint with his size.

He could use another game.

As for Peat, he certainly needs the reps more than Fleming and Maluach, being a rookie.