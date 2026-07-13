LAS VEGAS — Phoenix Suns 7-footer Khaman Maluach has been the team’s best player so far in Las Vegas.
Double-double menace. Knocking down 3s. Vocal leader.
Javonte Cooke and Darius Brown II have led the Suns in scoring in each game, respectively.
Rasheer Fleming has shown flashes of his potential. Koby Brea can’t make a 3.
Then there’s former UA Wildcat Koa Peat.
Here are takeaways after Phoenix’s 81-75 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Cox Pavilion in their second NBA Summer League game.
Darius Brown paced the Suns (1-1) with 18 points Sunday after Cooke led Phoenix with 21 in Friday's 81-79 comeback victory Friday over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Suns were set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, which drafted Peat's former UA teammate Brayden Burries, on Monday at Cox Pavilion in the second of a back-to-back.
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Who should the Suns rest?
The Suns could easily sit Maluach and Fleming the next game if not the remainder of Summer League.
They’re second-year guys who are looking to become rotation players this season, but Summer League gives them a chance to gain more in-game experience.
"We'll check in with those guys,” said Suns coach Chaisson Allen when asked about Maluach, Fleming and Peat. “We'll obviously be smart about it, but as many reps as they can get in this Summer League, we'd like for them to do so to carry us over into the season."
Maluach posted 15 points and 15 rebounds Sunday after going for 19 and 11 Friday.
He’s 5 of 11 from 3 through two games and has been vocal on the floor and from the bench.
Maluach committed seven turnovers in Game 1.
He watched film, went over the mistakes, adjusted, and didn't commit a single one Sunday.
“Being a young big, when the season gets here, a lot of people are going to pressure up and try to make me turn over the ball," Maluach said. "Just got to be able to take care of the ball so my coach can trust me with the ball.”
Of the three, Maluach has earned a rest day, even though he’s just 19 and could use the reps like everyone else.
CJ Huntley is still out with a right hamstring injury.
“His rehab process has been good here in Vegas,” Allen said. “He's still questionable and working to get back.”
If Huntley were healthy, that’d give the Suns even more reason to sit Maluach.
What about Fleming?
Fleming was icing his left hand and wrist after an 11-point game Sunday.
Another solid outing, but Fleming still seems indecisive when looking to attack the paint off the dribble.
He made a nice baseline cut for a dunk off a Peat interior feed, but the 6-9, 240-pound forward is going to the step-back jumper instead of attacking the paint with his size.
He could use another game.
As for Peat, he certainly needs the reps more than Fleming and Maluach, being a rookie.
He’s shown growth throughout the two games. He made some mistakes with his decision-making, but Peat is looking to create for his teammates, a skill this team needs.
More on him later.
Why is Brea struggling from 3?
As for Brea, it’s strange watching him repeatedly misfire.
Through two games, the two-way guard is shooting a woeful 0 of 10 from 3. He’s scored a total of seven points on a bleak 2-of-17 shooting.
He's shown a tendency to over-dribble and hasn't demonstrated catch-and-shoot looks.
Brea is exerting energy on defense, which may be impacting the lift on his jump shot.
Brea needs to keep playing to work his way out of this slump and regain some confidence. The guy is a knockdown shooter. He knows it. The Suns know it, too.
Peat competing, growing
Now back to Peat.
The young man has talent and has been more than solid in Vegas. He's scoring off the dribble. Finishing around the rim. He posted 12 points Sunday after going for 17 in his Summer League debut on Friday's win over Portland.
Peat is shooting 11 of 21 from the field. Mostly from close range, but he's been an offensive threat, creating shots. He's doing a decent job on defense.
He’s still struggling to make jump shots, but Peat hit a big one late in the fourth against the Pelicans to keep the Suns within striking distance.
Three things have stuck out with Peat so far.
One, he just continues to play. He has a steady pace that leads to him being in the right place to make a play or score.
Two, his playmaking instincts have been good. Peat committed seven turnovers in the two games and had only one assist Sunday, but he’s looking to make a play.
Three, taking on the challenge. Peat found himself in a losing battle with Pelicans big Malik Dia, a 6-9, 250-pound forward out of Mississippi who went undrafted.
The 22-year-old Dia finished with 18 points, eight boards and two blocks Sunday and knocked down a 3.
But Peat took on that physical challenge.
It’s a mentality that falls in line with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd saying Peat won’t back down. Peat has the size and frame, but the 19-year-old will gain more strength in the NBA.
If Peat can put it all together at this level, improve, extend the range on the jump shot and become even more solid on defense, the Suns have something in the future.
If he can speed up the process, like really accelerate it, his time may come sooner rather than later.