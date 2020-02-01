Author Kiley Reid returns home to Tucson after landing on New York Times best-seller list

She thinks the quality of her writing improved in that year. “I think just having time to work on my writing made all the difference.”

“Such a Fun Age” is Reid’s first published novel. She says, “There were four or five novels before that (that have not been published).”

When writing, the story is Reid’s first priority. She loves storytelling and making plot points familiar but surprising.

“I always start with characters,” she said, “but I have to love those characters. I find I don’t like my writing when it’s polemic, but I love modern-day storytelling. I was really thrilled to have a story that makes people want to turn the page and read one more chapter.”

She now writes full-time, which she says is strange since she often worked more than one job before, choosing work that gave her time to write.

The novel centers around Emira, a 25-year-old black woman who isn’t sure of her future after graduating from college, but she is broke and losing her health insurance. She takes a job babysitting for Alix, who is a trendsetter and a white woman. While at the local high-end supermarket with the toddler, Emira is accused of kidnapping, humiliating Emira and sending Alix on a quest to make things right.