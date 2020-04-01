How to help local pets by fostering or adopting

If quarantine has you feeling a little isolated, imagine how the pets at the local shelter feel. They need your help, but you will get something out if it too: endless cuddles, a partner to go through these emotional times with and a feeling that you helped in a time of need. In additional to fostering or adopting a pet, these organizations are also looking for donations. Visit their websites or call to get more information on their specific needs.
PAWS PATROL
750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Suite 120, Green Valley
Call 207-4024 or fill out an adoption or foster application online and someone will get back to you. Call ahead to make an appointment to meet the pets.
Paws Patrol kittens younger than 6 months are $50 for one, $75 for two. Kitties from 6 months to age 5 are $40 for one, $60 for two. Cats over age 5 and special needs cats are $25 for one, $35 for two. In April, adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older.
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary
5278 E. 21{sup}st{/sup} St.
Go to www.hermitageshelter.org/adopt and fill out an adoption form; our Adoption Coordinator will process it, and telephone the adopter, making an appointment for them to come in to choose the cat (if necessary) and finalize the adoption.
Kittens: $115 or $200 for two; Adults up to nine years: $80 or two for $130; cats over 10 years old, and those with special needs: $50. (Includes spay/neuter, microchip, all vaccinations to appropriate age, and anti-parasite treatments).
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona
635 W. Roger Road.
Adoptions are by appointment only at this time. Please visit www.hssaz.org to see available pets and proceed in calling 327-6088 to speak with an adoption counselor and make an appointment. Fostering is only available to current HSSA fosters due to the fact that we cannot host training classes at this time. For additional questions on fostering and volunteering please contact fostercare@hssaz.org
Adoption fees are broken down by age and breed and sponsorship availability. Please visit www.hssaz.org for specific pet adoption fees.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue sacatrescue.org
No physical address. The organization is 100% foster home based.
To adopt: Apply online at sacatrescue.org/adoption-application. Once the application is received they will contact you to answer any questions and schedule a time for you to meet your prospective new best friend.
To foster: Apply online at sacatrescue.org/foster-application or call them at 200-1643 to meet the foster coordinator.
Under six months $125; six months-two years $100; two years and over $75. All adoptable cats/kittens are vaccinated appropriately for their age, micro-chipped, de-wormed, spayed/neutered.
Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter
1145 N. Woodland Ave. 289-2747 (call or text).
Email: savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Closed to the public until April 6. Please call or text to schedule an appointment to meet/adopt any cats.
$99 for cats one year or older; $110 for kittens. Includes spay/neuter, microchip, appropriate shots.
Pima Animal Care Center
4000 N. Silverbell Road
PACC has temporarily suspended walk-in adoptions in an effort to keep people safe during he COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in fostering or adoption.
For fostering, please visit the Pima Animal Care Center website (webcms.pima.gov/government/pima_animal_care_center) to see available animals and fill out an online “foster on deck” form for dogs or cats. Staff will contact you as soon as PACC has a pet that matches what you are looking for.
For adoptions, please visit the adoption section on the website to see all pets at the shelter and in foster care. Please complete an application.
Adoption varies from $0 to $70 per pet. Fosters can ask for donated items to help them care for their foster pets.
Saving at Risk Animals (SARA)
SARA cats are available on our website and at PetSmart (4740 E. Grant Road). To arrange a meet-and-greet with our website kitties and/or foster a homeless kitty, please contact Stace at 499-0546 or via email: rescuesara@earthlink.net for more information. Adoption applications can be found on the website: savingatriskanimals.org under the adoption application tab.
$99 adult cats; $110 kittens. Reduced adoption fee for pairs. Each cat/kitten has been tested, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.
Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR)
This rescue does not have a physical address or kennel. All of the dogs are taken into foster homes, given a full medical examination, and adopted out only when SOLR feels the dog is healthy and ready for adoption.
Go to the website and fill out an application. A volunteer will reach out to schedule a home visit. The home visit can be done in person or virtually. In the case of a virtual home visit, you will be asked to email or text photos of your home, interior and exterior, paying special attention to the yard, fencing, pool (if you have one) and any ‘dog specific’ areas. Once the photos are received, a volunteer will review them and interview you by phone, Skype or FaceTime.
If approved, you will get a weekly email with photos and contacts for available dogs. If you see a dog you want to adopt or foster, call the contact listed. If everyone agrees it is a good fit, the next step would normally be a meet and greet between you and the dog in your home. Due to the current Coronavirus outbreak, meet and greets with potential adopters will take place outdoors only, in a safe and contained area, taking appropriate social distancing precautions. The dog will still need to meet all members of the family prior to adoption.
$15 application fee for both adopters and fosters. Puppies less than 6 months $385; Dogs 6 months to 5 years $365; Dogs 5 years and older $275. Adoption fee includes vaccinations, spay or neuter, microchip.
Passion 4 Paws (non profit, 501c3 rescue, partnered with Pima Animal Care Center PACC)facebook.com/passion4paws.southernarizona
9358 E Indigo Mountain Way Vail, AZ 85641
Check the group’s Facebook page for available dogs. You can also reach out about an animal currently at PACC. Passion 4 Paws will email you an application to foster or adopt, review the application, and set up a home check prior to placing an animal in a foster or adopters home. When fostering, all supplies are provided, all expenses are covered. Text or call us 307-9481. We are a foster-based rescue. Many of our dogs will come with lifetime training support.
Maximum is $150 for adoption, no cost to foster.
