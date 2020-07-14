Tucson-centric masks can help you show off your community pride

Tucson fashion designer Quinlan Wilhite is best known for his Arizona pocket tees designs — T-shirts with breast pockets shaped like the state and festooned with saguaros and the popular signature “Hearts for Tucson” with a heart-shaped prickly-pear pad.

But these days he’s spending more time at his sewing machine making Tucson and Arizona-themed face masks.

Since early April, when federal and local health officials recommended people wear masks in public to stem the spread of the coronavirus, he thinks he’s made and sold around 250 masks; the most popular are the desert scene and the colorful sugar skull design.

The University of Arizona also has jumped into the face mask biz. The UA Bookstore on campus has a several UA-themed masks decorated with the Wildcat and the block “A” as well as non-UA related masks including a couple blinged up with rhinestones.

Masks may be the bane of many people’s existence, but they are proving to be the perfect canvas to show your hometown pride and personality. And in Tucson, that means everything from celebrating our desert wildlife and natural beauty to our Wildcat and team pride.