NIGHTLIFE
MEZCrawl — Downtown Tucson: Borderlands Brewing Company, Exo Bar, Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, Charro del Rey, Charro Steak, Crooked Tooth Brewing Co, Elvira's, Good Oak Bar, Penca, R Bar. Dive into the cocktail world of mezcal, sipping and strolling through the bars and lounges of Downtown Tucson, with local agave spirit enthusiasts and international mixologists. Ages 21 and up. Noon-10 p.m. May 2. $50. 622-8848.
Warren Dukes Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Eclectic blend of classics, album cuts, and original arrangements. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 2. Free. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 3 and 10. $7, cash only. 444-0439.
JJs at Ventana — Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Cascade Lounge, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Patty and the Jukebox Junqies Band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 4. Free. 299-2020.
Music and Pasta: Johnnie and the Rumblers — Tony's Italian Deli, 6219 E. 22nd St. Classic rock. $15 all you can eat Italian Cuisine buffet and a dessert. RSVP at 747-0070. 7-9 p.m. May 4. $15.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration — Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St. Music from Santa Pachita, dancing, and agave spirits, including drink specials. Come early, the first 150 event guests through the door enjoy a Mezcal happy hour from 7-8 p.m. 7 p.m. May 5 and 11. $5. 622-8848.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. May 6. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 8. Free. 628-8533.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. May 9. Free. 622-0351.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 7-9 p.m. May 10. Free. 499-2518.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. May 10. $5. 207-2429.
Velocity — The Edge Nightclub, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. New and classic rock. 9 p.m. May 10. Free. 887-9027.