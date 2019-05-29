Fox Tucson Theatre’s 2019-20 season could be one of its most ambitious and busiest since the historic theater started hosting a full season of concerts and events a dozen years ago.
A quick scan through the lineup makes a convincing argument.
There are diverse tribute shows including cabaret singer Ann Hampton Callaway performing Linda Ronstadt’s songbook in October and a tribute to Queen’s Freddie Mercury in December. There are also the Champions of Magic and comedian and YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow in November, and holiday shows including the return of “An Irish Christmas” Dec. 6 and “Merry-Achi Christmas” on Dec. 15.
“I am extremely excited about the upcoming concert to honor Linda,” said Callaway, who has been performing the Linda Ronstadt tribute show since last fall and is excited to do it in Ronstadt’s hometown. “The response to this show has been amazing.”
The season opens Sept. 6 with the stars of the cult favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” talking about the movie 15 years after it hit theaters and became ingrained in our pop-culture subconscience. The event is a partnership with Film Fest Tucson.
Events are held at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., and tickets are available now through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com
The season:
- Sept. 14: Del & Dawg, $29-$74
- Sept. 20: Aaron Neville Duo, $32-$72
- Sept. 22: Country a cappella group Home Free “Dive Bar Saints Tour,” $24.50-$59.50
- Sept. 26: Comedian Tom Segura “Take It Down” tour, $43-$79
- Sept. 27: “Hot Stuff: A Salute to Donna Summer,” $24-$34
- Oct. 5: “Dave Halston’s Tribute to Sinatra,” $27-$47
- Oct. 6: Comedian Demetri Martin’s “Wandering Mind Tour,” $44.50
- Oct. 8: “Take Me To The River Live; Celebrating the Music of New Orleans,” $24-$69
- Oct. 16: Steve Hackett “Genesis Revisited — Selling England by the Pound,” $36-$91
- Oct. 26: “Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt Songbook,” $27.50-$62.50
- Oct. 29: “Sugar Skull Dia de los Muertos,” $14.50-$24.50
- Nov. 3: Oingo Boingo featuring former band members, $30-$80
- Nov. 8: Nuevo flamenco guitarist Jesse Cook, $27-$59
- Nov. 9: Family show: “Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” $19.50-$49.50
- Nov. 14: “The Music of Cream,” $27-$69
- Nov. 17: “Champions of Magic,” $27.50-$64.50
- Nov. 22: Comedian and YouTube sensation “Randy Rainbow Live,” $41.50-$87.50
- Nov. 23: Flor De Toloache and Villalobos Brothers, $19.50-$34.50
- Dec. 1: “Mercury: A Celebration of Freddie Mercury’s Life and Music,” $24-$54
- Dec. 6: “An Irish Christmas,” $30-$47
- Dec. 13: Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” $19.50-$37.50
- Dec. 15: “Merry-Achi Christmas,” $24.50-$49.50
- Dec. 20: “In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular,” $22-$32
- Dec. 21: David Broza and Friends, $29.50-$59.50
- Dec. 22: A cappella choir Voctave, $29.50-$69.50
- Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Organ Bash, cost TBA
- Jan. 31: Guitarist Pavlo, $29.50-$44.50
- Feb. 7: Dallas Children’s Theatre production of “Miss Nelson Has a Field Day,” $9.50-$19.50
- Feb. 8: Classic Albums Live: Eagles “Hotel California,” $27.50-$49.50
- Feb. 16: Pure Prairie League with Michael Martin Murphey, $29-$79
- Feb. 22: The Chieftains, $39.50-$99.50
- March 14: Irish trad band Altan, $25-$40
- March 28: Atlanta Rhythm Section with Firefall, $24-$69
- March 29: “Bollywood Boulevard,” $29.50-$69.50
- May 3: “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience,” $24.50-$44.50