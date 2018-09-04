If you go

What: The Rogue Theatre's production of “Galileo"

By: Bertolt Brecht

Director: Cynthia Meier

Musical Director: Jake Sorgen

When: Previews are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 6 and Fri., Sept. 7, opening is Sat., Sept. 8. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September 23.

Where: The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. in the Historic Y.

Cost: Previews are $28; regular performances, $38. Student rate 15 minutes before curtain: $15

Reservations/information: TheRogueTheatre.org or 551-2053.

Run time: 2 hours 20 minutes, with one intermission.