Atwood said the Desert Mallow neighborhood has talked to the UA about integrating this project more into the neighborhood, including having a bike lane similar to the busy bike lane along Mountain Avenue.

Aaron Paxton, vice president of the Desert Mallow neighborhood, said he’s glad the construction project on this property is moving forward and in the spirit of improving housing in Tucson overall, it’s good to have more population density in their neighborhood.

The new dorm, which will be ready by the fall 2028 semester, is set to have a dining hall and will provide a modern space for students, according to official public documents on the project. While the site’s main use will be student housing, the project may include ground retail leases. A groundbreaking was held Tuesday.

Atwood and Paxton said they weren’t sure why the dorm was reduced from its initially-planned 19 stories to just nine stories now, stating their disappointment that the UA is not making full use of the construction opportunity on that property.

UA spokesperson Mitch Zak told Arizona Public Media in June, when the UA confirmed it was reducing the dorm’s height, that the reduction was part of their commitment to “being a good neighbor.” Zak also told the Star fewer stories will increase the capacity of the dorm from 1,200 beds to 1,300 beds.

The UA undertook the $250 million project to build the dorm in partnership with the nonprofit Collegiate Housing Foundation, or CHF, that will finance, build and operate the dorm. The project’s direct construction cost is estimated at $145 million, and the total cost of development won’t exceed $250 million.

The UA will have no debt obligation.