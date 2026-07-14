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It was like a bomb went off.

Diana Glazer remembers screaming.

There was glass everywhere. She couldn’t get out. She saw smoke. She was being pulled from the car.

“Where is she, where is she?” Glazer remembered saying. “Why is that (tarp) on him? And I was screaming.”

Later, she learned that her husband, Michael, and 6-year-old daughter, Sydney, died in a fiery, violent crash in 2007 that sheared the driver’s side of the car off. A car heading eastbound on Interstate 10 crossed the 80-foot dirt median and collided nearly head-on with the Glazers.

Nine months later, on May 14, 2008, Mike Humphrey lost his wife, Pam, and sister, Ann Quinn, at the same milepost on I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson in a cross-median crash.

Their bodies were so mangled, authorities didn’t want to let him see them. He said he saw their feet.

“There was no saying goodbye, no last words,” Humphrey said the day before the 18th anniversary of their deaths. “It's just one moment they're there, and two hours later, they're gone, and there's not a damn thing you can do about it.”

Highway crossover crashes rare, but deadly

Crashes in which one car crosses a median are rare, but cross-median or crossover crashes are known by transportation experts to be violent, often fatal events because they typically involve vehicles traveling at high speeds in opposite directions.