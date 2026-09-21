The exhibit includes a themed reading shelf, a playhouse, Unified English Braille books and a rotating interactive display. The featured books, available in English and Spanish, can be read in the Poetry Center’s children’s area.

'Books are oversized passports'

Its most noticeable feature is Olea’s mural, which blends a Sonoran Desert landscape with characters and imagery from traditional stories and Mexican culture.

Olea created the original composition in collaboration with Sierra and other members of the Poetry Center’s K-12 education team. The group started with a theme, a collection of images and the idea that each story could be its own planet.

The concept complemented a line from poet Francisco X. Alarcón that now appears across the mural: “Books are oversized passports that let us travel anywhere anytime and keep on dreaming.”

Olea said the mural took about four or five weeks of active work to complete, or nearly six weeks when including a break. Its combination of characters was partly inspired by the bright, story-filled murals often seen at elementary schools in Mexico.

Some of the details Olea painted on the mural and playhouse were also chosen with local children in mind. Rapunzel, for example, has brown hair because many of the children who play in the playhouse will most likely have brown hair, Sierra said.

For Olea, the mural was an opportunity to create something that could do more than decorate a wall.

“It starts a whole conversation,” Olea said. “That’s what I try to do with my murals. All my murals, I try to have them as conversation points.”