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Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway, and Tucson offers plenty of ways to celebrate.

Observed Sep. 15 through Oct. 15, the month recognizes the histories, cultures and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States.

In Tucson, those cultures are woven into nearly every part of the city, from its food and music to its gardens, architecture and history. In other words, tons of opportunity for date ideas to celebrate.

Whether you want to attend a lively fiesta, slow down at a wellness event or spend the afternoon learning more about Tucson’s deep roots, here are a few ideas for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with someone you love.

Enjoy food and folklórico dancing

Presented by United Hearts of Arizona, the organization’s annual folklórico group fundraiser, Fiesta Mexicana, will take place from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the KC Club, 601 S. Tucson Blvd.

The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson will also lead the traditional El Grito de la Independencia ceremony.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Proceeds will support United Hearts of Arizona’s folklórico students and its work in the community.

Find more information and purchase tickets on their website.

Reset and reconnect at Respiro

Couples looking for something a little calmer can attend the Mexican Independence-themed Respiro Wellness Festival and Market.