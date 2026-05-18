Eleven Tucson restaurants are in the hunt for the title of best pizza and best dessert in the Tucson Originals' 2026 Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel on Saturday, May 23.
Four non-pizza restaurants and seven pizzerias, including a few winners of past throwdowns, are among the contestants who will have just two hours to put out their best pizza and dessert creations.
Look for the simply sublime margherita with dollops of buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh basil; alongside the all-hands-on-deck supreme with two or three different meats (Italian sausage and pepperoni are standards), peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms.
There will likely be one or two classic pepperoni pies in the mix and some simply dressed varieties.
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We can't even begin to fathom the inventive desserts. Chefs last year came up with fruit-filled puffs and flaky pastries and one dessert that was served in an ice cream cone.
The competition from 6-8 p.m. at Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria, 3011 E. Speedway, is mostly friendly, although as the clock ticks down we'll surely see some signs of fatigue or angst from a chef or two. After all, bragging rights are on the line.
Competitors this year include past winners Rocco’s Little Chicago, Fiamme Pizzeria Napoletano and Zio Peppe Italian Sonoran alongside two legendary Tucson pizza mamas — Mama’s Famous Pizza & Heroes, which has been in business 40 years; and Mama Louisa's, celebrating year 70 this year. Host Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria is in the hunt along with downtown's Empire Pizza, which has some pretty frisky varieties on its slice menu.
Some if not all of the pizzerias will enter the dessert duel, but we're expecting some true dessert inventiveness from Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery & Bistro, Dante’s Fire, Midtown Vegan Deli & Market and Kingfisher Bar & Grill.
The Pizza Throwdown & Dessert Duel, which got its start with just pizza in 2014 and added dessert a few years ago, has become one of the area's most popular foodie events. Attendees get to sample the pizzas and desserts while sipping craft beer from Barrio Brewing Co. and Tirrito Farms and wine from Tirrito and Flying Leap. Then they get to decide whose pizza and desserts are the best. The winner is determined by popular audience vote.
Admission is $65 a person ($55 for Tucson Foodie Insiders) through pizzathrowdown2026.eventbrite.com. The price includes unlimited tastings and three drink tickets, with proceeds benefiting Tucson Originals, an alliance of independent restaurants in Southern Arizona.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch