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Eleven Tucson restaurants are in the hunt for the title of best pizza and best dessert in the Tucson Originals' 2026 Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel on Saturday, May 23.

Four non-pizza restaurants and seven pizzerias, including a few winners of past throwdowns, are among the contestants who will have just two hours to put out their best pizza and dessert creations.

Look for the simply sublime margherita with dollops of buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh basil; alongside the all-hands-on-deck supreme with two or three different meats (Italian sausage and pepperoni are standards), peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms.

There will likely be one or two classic pepperoni pies in the mix and some simply dressed varieties.

We can't even begin to fathom the inventive desserts. Chefs last year came up with fruit-filled puffs and flaky pastries and one dessert that was served in an ice cream cone.