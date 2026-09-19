That's why painting should start with an inspection and proper preparation. Remove peeling paint, address damaged wood, and clean the surface before applying a new coating. Painting over deteriorated material can hide a problem instead of solving it.

A fresh exterior paint job can certainly sharpen a home's appearance, but the real goal is to protect the materials underneath. Think of good paint maintenance as both curb appeal and preventative maintenance.

Drywall

Arizona homes are no strangers to drywall cracks, but not every crack is necessarily cause for alarm. Drywall expert Rick Thompson says the most common culprit is movement, which can result from foundation "heaving," a settling addition, vibration or age.

Because drywall is nonstructural and largely cosmetic, a small crack can often be repaired without turning into a major project. The important question is whether it keeps coming back.

"When does a crack need more than a simple patch? When it's recurring," Thompson says.

In that case, the area may need to be opened up or inspected from the attic to determine whether the framing is broken, something is resting on top of the drywall, or the backing is inadequate where two pieces of sheetrock meet.

The heat can also make drywall brittle and compromise its integrity. Thompson says some of the most common repairs he sees include stress cracks and water damage associated with air conditioning drain pans.