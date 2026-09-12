One thing I would not recommend is spraying lubricant all over the tracks. The rollers need to roll through clean tracks, not slide through them. Grease tends to collect dirt and create more of a mess.

Homeowners should also pay attention to weather seals. Heat can be hard on the rubber along the bottom and perimeter of a garage door, and damaged seals can let dust, air, and other outdoor elements into the garage. The bottom seal also cushions the door, so it doesn't make direct contact with the floor every time it closes.

If you see a gap under or around the door, you'll need to figure out why it's there. Sometimes the weather seal is worn out. Other possibilities include an uneven floor, slab movement, track adjustment, framing, or a door that isn't sitting correctly.

DIY vs. calling the professionals

There is a difference between inspecting your garage door and attempting to repair it. Homeowners can safely look for obvious problems, watch and listen to the door while it operates, clean the photo eyes, and perform basic safety checks.

They can also check the door's balance if there are no visibly broken springs, loose cables, crooked sections, or other obvious problems. With the door fully closed, disconnect the opener and carefully lift the door by hand.

It should take very little effort to lift off the floor and should continue moving easily through its travel. If the door feels heavy, wants to fall closed, or becomes difficult to move at a certain point, stop and have it inspected.