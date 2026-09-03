A holiday weekend such as Labor Day is the perfect excuse to tackle that home project you've been thinking about — especially if you choose one that you can finish before you have to head back to the office on Monday. Three days is probably not enough time to knock down a wall or remodel an entire kitchen, so focus on projects that can make a difference in a few days.
Have a plan, give yourself plenty of time, and resist the urge to add "just one more thing" halfway through. A successful project leaves you feeling accomplished, not standing in the middle of the room pondering where it all went wrong.
Paint a room … or two
Few home projects deliver as much instant gratification as a new color — this can completely change the personality of a room without requiring a major renovation.
Three things to remember: Preparation matters almost as much as the painting itself. Clean the walls, patch holes, protect your floors, and cover furniture before opening the paint can. Choose your color carefully and test a sample on the wall before committing. If you're using a roller, remove the fuzzies before dipping it in the paint.
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Three things to avoid: Don't skip primer when the walls need it, don't overload your brush or roller, and don't rush between coats. Paint needs time to dry.
What you need: Paint, primer, brushes, rollers, painter's tape, drop cloths, a paint tray, sandpaper and spackle.
Give the kitchen a hardware upgrade
If your kitchen feels a little tired but a full renovation isn't in the cards, swapping cabinet knobs and pulls can change the whole room — and it's relatively simple to do.
Three things to remember: Measure your existing hardware before shopping, decide whether you want to keep the same placement, and buy extras in case one gets lost or damaged.
Three things to avoid: Don't assume all hardware is the same size (does it require the same number of holes?), don't toss the old pieces until you're sure you love the new ones, and don't overtighten screws.
What you need: New knobs or pulls, a screwdriver, measuring tape, and, if you're creating new holes, a drill and the appropriate drill bit.
"A few other ideas for a refresh and revived space: swap out light fixtures, declutter the counters and reorganize the cabinets and pantry with inserts to help stay tidy — and add a new runner in front of the sink," said Katie Jaydan of Rosie Right Design Build.
Refresh the bathroom
A bathroom update doesn't have to involve a sledgehammer — unless you really want it to and also if you have the professionals on speed dial. If not, you can do something smaller, like replace a mirror, cabinets, a light fixture, a faucet, or a showerhead. You can make it even simpler and replace the shower curtain, décor, and towels.
Three things to remember: Turn off the water or electricity when appropriate, measure everything before purchasing replacements, and check that new fixtures are compatible with what you already have.
Three things to avoid: Don't ignore leaks, don't force fittings that don't seem to match, and don't take on work beyond your comfort level — remember that professional on speed dial?
What you need: Replacement fixtures, basic tools, plumber's tape for applicable plumbing projects, and cleaning supplies. You might need caulk or a caulk-removal tool.
Conquer the garage or closet
Organization isn't glamorous, but few things feel better than finally finding what you need without moving a bunch of boxes out of the way first.
"You can go about it two ways. First, purge as you go, then sort into categories. Or sort into categories, then purge. We sort first, then the client goes through it," said Laura Voight of Get Organized with Bridges. Laura recommends clear or black bins (with a label maker so you know what is in them).
"You want to lay out where you are going to put things by the number of bins per category," she said, "so if you have more holiday bins, pick the biggest section so you can house them together."
Three things to remember: Empty the space before reorganizing it, group similar items together, and create a home for the things you actually use.
Three things to avoid: Don't buy a dozen storage containers before deciding what you're keeping, don't cram everything back into the same space, don't create a "miscellaneous" pile that will become next year's problem.
What you need: Heavy-duty bags or boxes for donations and trash, labels, shelving or storage bins as needed, and a good podcast or playlist to keep your ears entertained.
Plant something new
If the weather cooperates, you can spend the weekend outside. Planting flowers, herbs, vegetables, shrubs or even a small tree can make your yard feel completely different.
Three things to remember: Choose plants that suit your climate and the amount of sunlight available, prepare the soil before planting, and understand how much water your new plants need. Here are two good resources for desert planting: wateruseitwisely.com/how-to-water/ and dbg.org/.
Three things to avoid: Don't plant something because it looks pretty at the nursery, don't overcrowd your garden, and don't forget to account for how large plants will become.
What you need: Plants or seeds, gardening gloves, a shovel or trowel, soil or compost as appropriate, and mulch. A watering can or hose will come in handy.
Labor Day is a time to celebrate the people whose hard work keeps our communities moving — but there's nothing wrong with putting a little of that spirit to work around your own home. Tackle that project, then kick up your feet, fire up the barbecue, and enjoy a job well done.