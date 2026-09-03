Conquer the garage or closet

Organization isn't glamorous, but few things feel better than finally finding what you need without moving a bunch of boxes out of the way first.

"You can go about it two ways. First, purge as you go, then sort into categories. Or sort into categories, then purge. We sort first, then the client goes through it," said Laura Voight of Get Organized with Bridges. Laura recommends clear or black bins (with a label maker so you know what is in them).

"You want to lay out where you are going to put things by the number of bins per category," she said, "so if you have more holiday bins, pick the biggest section so you can house them together."

Three things to remember: Empty the space before reorganizing it, group similar items together, and create a home for the things you actually use.

Three things to avoid: Don't buy a dozen storage containers before deciding what you're keeping, don't cram everything back into the same space, don't create a "miscellaneous" pile that will become next year's problem.

What you need: Heavy-duty bags or boxes for donations and trash, labels, shelving or storage bins as needed, and a good podcast or playlist to keep your ears entertained.

Plant something new

If the weather cooperates, you can spend the weekend outside. Planting flowers, herbs, vegetables, shrubs or even a small tree can make your yard feel completely different.