And this is a recording worthy of hitting repeat. It’s a beautiful recording with Holtan and the choir numbering almost 30 and the similarly-sized orchestra bringing out the vibrant shades of Hagen’s melodically stunning choral writing, from the varied musical styles of “Notebooks” to the deeply moving soundtrack of the female-empowering “Here I Am.”

The disc opens with “Notebooks,” whose libretto draws from the 15th-century polymath’s writings and sketches that explore da Vinci’s views on art, nature, the human body and the universe. Hagen flirts with varying musical idioms, from Western classical on “Painting and Drawing,” where “a poem is a painting heard but not seen” and the emotional dissertation of “Ripples,” which showcases the strength of True Concord’s female voices, to the percussive heartbeat of the pseudo rock-opera “The Vitruvian Man,” a five-minute fingers-to-toes recitation of the human form.

The choir shines on the a capella “The Greatest Good,” with its layered recitatives extolling the “greatest good of all is knowledge,” but it is in the finale, “Look at the Stars,” where Hagen is able to sum up da Vinci’s insatiable quest for creativity.

The movement opens with flashes of Beethoven-esque energy before transitioning to a delightful contemporary pop/Broadway-like melody as the choir sings about time, the “consumer of all things,” and the deception of stars “so minute that it would seem that nothing could be smaller; it is in fact their diminution, for many of them are many times larger than the star which is the earth with water.”